Gopher Records has provided a guide online, Secrets of Civil War Pensions, a single reference point for finding and using such records for genealogical research. The series, at https://tinyurl.com/5x744rtv, includes such information as eligibility, principal pension indexes, alternative pension indexes, case studies, how to order a pension file, getting the full pension file, and more. There is also a link southern states’ Confederate Pensions.
Also, “Don’t dismiss references to Ancestry.com and Fold3.com on the grounds that they require a subscription. There are many ways to access them free.”
Boy soldiers in Civil War
Smithsonian Magazine has an article, Why the Union Army Had So Many Boy Soldiers, at https://tinyurl.com/37ud329b. The article tells of the “startling numbers behind underage enlistment during the Civil War.”
Ellis Island has Wall of Honor
The American Immigrant Wall of Honor, unveiled in 1990, honors over 800,000 immigrants “who came here by ship, by plane, and by foot.” Anyone could pay to have a name on that wall and although the Wall of Honor is “officially full” a search can be made for a specific name at https://tinyurl.com/stpd8wrf.
A website with details on some famous immigrants at https://tinyurl.com/bdcezuns names Annie Moore, Irving Berlin, Bob Hope and more.
Cemetery stones can be wrong
Gena Philbert-Ortega has written an interesting article on wrong cemetery inscriptions at https://tinyurl.com/4r4xzvfw.
On a personal note, I found the year of death wrong for an ancestor who died in December and the tombstone was already in place for his wife. When the tone carver added his death date the following year, he inadvertently inscribed the current year at the time—thus the wrong year. Mistakes can happen!
Censuses provide marital clues
Genealogists depend on the US Federal Census to provide us information about our ancestors. Gena Philbert-Ortega has written a 2-part article on what the US census can tell or not tell about an ancestor’s state of matrimony.
Part 1, Marriage Status in the Census, 1790-1880, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc2nb65v.
Part 2, Marriage Status in the Census, 1900-1950, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2c93dsp3.
Westminster Abbey burials posted online
The Billion Graves website has posted some Westminster Abbey burials at https://tinyurl.com/mvz8c7x3. There are over 3,300 burials there and most “have lived remarkable lives – scientist, inventors, writers, poets, musicians, composers, and 30 of England’s kings and queens”. Read some of the brief biographies of those buried there at this illustrated website.
