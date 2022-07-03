Celebrate 4th With National Archives
The National Archives invites all Americans to join its celebration of the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on Monday. Beginning at 10 a.m. the ceremony will be livestreamed on the National Archives YouTube channel and on the US National Archives Facebook page. Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/42vj7zbr.
Educational resources at Archives
Whether you are a teacher or a learner in an online or in-person environment, the National Archives has a vast variety of resources for educators and students. Visit the National Archives’ Educator Resources webpage, at https://tinyurl.com/ya9hzyx3, and find information on working with primary sources, free distance learning programs, activities for children and more.
World War II enlistment files accessible
Prologue Magazine, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) publication, featured Theodore J. Hull’s genealogy article, “The World War II Army Enlistment Records File and Access to Archival Databases,” in the Spring 2006, Vol. 38, No. 1 issue, available at https://tinyurl.com/y535ez5p. The article includes links to the “Getting Started Guide” to the Archival Database on the AAD home page (at https://tinyurl.com/yapkbm2m) and the AAD database itself (at https://tinyurl.com/8xde2dce.)
There are 9.2 million records for enlistments in the Army, Enlisted Reserve Corps, and Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps making this database the most popular series of electronic records accessible from NARA.
Another Rootstech in 2023
FamilySearch is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the 13th edition of RootsTech on March 2-4, 2023. This year, more than 3 million people participated online. The 2023 version is expected to be as popular. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mvt5es6m. All attendees are sure to be inspired by “keynote addresses, instructive classes, innovative technologies, and most of all, the ability to connect people to their family—past, present, and future.”
Family books at Kentucky society
The Kentucky Genealogical Society has listed its “80 Books about Kentucky Family Genealogies by Surname” at https://tinyurl.com/3nu8n443. The list contains the surname that is the subject of the book, the year published, and a link to the book title, (The society assumes the books are in the public domain and free to use) Read or download the list at https://tinyurl.com/3nu8n443. The surnames include Alison/Allison (published 1893) through David Yale (published 1850).
Ukraine’s Jewish sites in jeopardy
“Ukraine is home to some of the most important and sensitive heritage sites for the Jewish people.” Considering the great risk of damage to national Jewish heritage sites in Ukraine, a map of these sites has been presented to the Russian ambassador in order to avoid as much accidental damage to the sites as possible. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/javpxsh6.
