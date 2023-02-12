February has been designated as Black History Month—an appropriate time for genealogists to take note of black resources on the Internet.
The Freemen’s Bureau was established by an act of Congress on March 3, 1865 and its functions included issuing rations and clothing, operating hospitals and refugee camps and to “provide relief and help formerly enslaved people become self-sufficient.” The National Archives has posted an article on the Bureau’s records at https://tinyurl.com/yck52ufu. Digital access to the records is currently available through FamilySearch. “Because the Bureau’s records contain a wide range of data about the African American experience during slavery and reconstruction, they are an invaluable source for historians, social scientists, and genealogists.”
A WikiTree Project, the US Black Heritage Project is explained in Emma MacBeath’s video of a WikiTree presentation she made in 2022 and accessible at https://tinyurl.com/adr9275j. This project intends to document all enslavers and enslaved people—an estimated 4 million people (named and unnamed). The goal is “to create the largest online public database of connected African-American families.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/yafk37jb for more information.
Sassy Jane Genealogy has posted Nancy Lee’s article, Chicago Black Genealogy Resources, at https://tinyurl.com/4ehy69eu. The list “is meant to include resources in addition to the ones found at the traditional genealogical sites like FamilySearch, Ancestry, fold3, and the like.” The site also includes links to other Chicago resources, African-American genealogy blogs, Chicago black newspapers, and Chicago Black History collections.
The State Historical Society of Missouri has posted an African American Experience Research Guide at https://tinyurl.com/3em63d8h. The site includes links to articles from Missouri Historical Review and Missouri Times, digital collections, historical Missourian biographies, manuscripts, newspapers, oral histories, photographs, and more. A new resource: Emancipation Day in the Ozarks Interactive Map.
Prologue Magazine in 2000 (Vol. 32, No. 4) had an article, “The Documentation of Slavery and the Slave Trade in Federal Records,” at https://tinyurl.com/23zerjvb.
The National Archives has posted its Reference Information Paper 108, “Black Family Research: Records of Post-Civil War Federal Agencies at the National Archives,” at https://tinyurl.com/mr4d6zc9. These records represent a major source for African American genealogical research at NARA. Researchers may find it helpful to print a paper copy of this guide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.