October is American Archives Month and the Urbana Free Library invites anyone to celebrate the occasion by attending its Archive Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
“Stop by to see collections on display and meet archivists and curators from a variety of local institutions. There will be a raffle, books for sale, and more.”
The Urbana Free Library is located at 210 W. Green St., Urbana IL 61801; website at https://tinyurl.com/yyvjfdv4.
Witch trials remembered
It’s been over 300 years since Witchcraft trials were held in colonial Massachusetts.
Over 200 people were accused and 20 were executed. Smithsonian Magazine has posted Jess Blumberg’s brief history of the Salem Witch Trials at https://tinyurl.com/4pw556ky.
Also the Roger Williams University School of Law has posted more information and resources in its Law Guide on the Salem Witch Trials at https://tinyurl.com/fddpb9v4.
“As we approach the Halloween season, let us stop and remember one series of events at the nexus [connection] of Halloween and law.”
New Jersey holocaust survivors identified
Dick Eastman’s online genealogy newsletter recently told of a university project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors.
It was thought the project would take about a year and net a few hundred names.
Three years later the project is still ongoing. So far three counties list 1,500 Holocaust survivors. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bdp6f4a8 . Also read Jen Ursillo’s article at https://bit.ly/3DGia4d. .
National Archives posts military research guide
The National Archives has posted a most helpful Reference Paper in PDF format, Military Service Records at the National Archives, at https://tinyurl.com/3teabtdm.
This revised edition was created in 2009 and therefore many newer resources probably exist on the Internet. Nevertheless this 123-page, indexed version would be a valuable addition to any researcher’s library.
A Google search of a specific reference title may identify a current URL on the internet where the reference may be found.
For example, a Google search for “Prologue Union Court-Martial” (cited on page 19 as an additional source) identified https://tinyurl.com/yryjcm2f as a current link to that article. The Prologue article, The Shady Side of the Family Tree: Civil War Union Court-Martial Case Files, by Trevor K. Plante, appeared in the Winter 1998, Vol. 30, No.4 issue and is available online in its entirety.
