Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported some possibly disturbing news. Egg “donors who thought they were anonymous are getting tracked down by their children.”
Read his article at https://tinyurl.com/mwhs3d6e. A reader has commented, “Children are entitled to know their parents.” The website provides a link to a previous article.
Research checklists helpful for genealogists
There are so many resources that need to be researched for every ancestor on a family tree that it is helpful to identify each item and check it off. CyndisList offers such a Records Checklist Template at https://tinyurl.com/34v4smww and also advises how best to use it.
The Midwest Genealogy Center also offers a Research Checklist at https://tinyurl.com/5f6f9h3n.
It is suggested that both forms should be studied since resources differ. Cyndi adds, “There are many more records and types of records out there particularly for specific localities, ethnic groups, and religions. Customize the list as needed for the research you are performing.”
New York State Archives lists its resources
The New York State Archives has listed its resources (along with links) “that are most helpful for genealogical research” at https://tinyurl.com/4ftzzn4n. The website provides links to Topics, Tools, Online Records (including NYS Digital Collections, Ancestry.com, and FamilySearch), and Research Tips. Anyone with New York ancestors would find this website indispensable.
Coal mining in Illinois
Wayne’s World of History & Genealogy has posted Illinois: Coal & Coal Mining History & Genealogy “To Honor and Remember the coal miners that gave their life in the coal mines of Illinois” at https://tinyurl.com/4jh7s59k. The topics include Coal Mining by County (Vermilion County has coal mines, biographies, history, & some photographs), Coal Mining History in Illinois, Monuments & Memorials, People, Inspectors, Mine Disasters, Fatalities, Coal Mining Communities (Harrisburg, Kincaid, & Zeigler), Strikes, Lynching, Unions, and more. Also, scroll down to links to Indiana’s mine casualties.
China’s largest genealogy collection saved
In the 1960s, Shanghai librarian, Gu Tinglong, “took a risk and organized a team to rescue as many genealogies as they could from being chemically pulped or thrown into landfills.” Their work accounts for two-fifths of the Shanghai Library’s current collection, with the rest coming from acquisitions made since the 1960s. The Shanghai Library is home to “the world’s top collection of Chinese genealogies, including more than 300,000 volumes of nearly 40,000 different genealogies, totaling 456 surnames.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2z8umyje.
New genealogy videos each week
Learn about the video programs produced by Genealogy TV at https://tinyurl.com/yc7uebbw. Subscribe to Genealogy TV at www.genealogytv.org. (Subscription cost is not mentioned.)
