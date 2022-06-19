A not-so-happy Father’s Day
Father’s Day is not a happy occasion when DNA results indicate a father is not the biological parent.
Such information is more common than one may think according to Robert Whitley, an associate professor of psychiatry at McGill University.
Whitley is studying the psychosocial experiences of Canadians who have received such surprising news from a DNA test and the stress it causes ”to mental health and family harmony.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3jc7uf5d.
Whitley says he hopes his research will raise greater awareness that despite DNA tests being promoted as an ‘exciting process of discovery,’ there is a risk involved.
Anyone wishing to be a part of this study can email Whitley directly at robert.whitley@mcgill.ca.
Doughboy Foundation posts education module
Click on the link to a Walking Tour: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and/or the Lesson Plan: Who’s Buried at the Tomb of [Arlington’s] Unknown soldier at https://tinyurl.com/5pshpkkf. Materials for teachers and students are also available—as part of the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This module “explores themes and topics related to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier through digital materials created for audiences of all ages. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y3zpxesb.
Anyone that has wondered about the significance of symbols on military headstones should visit https://tinyurl.com/re8dauhn.
FamilySearch Wiki Publishes 100,000th article
The FamilySearch Wiki is a free online reference tool that helps answer many genealogical questions.
“Each wiki article is written and updated by research specialists at the FamilySearch Family History Library and from the global genealogical community.”
This resource continues to grow by about 100 articles per day.
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3eaz823y. Click “more” for interesting details of the new guided reference feature.
Then click “visit the FamilySearch Wiki” or
go directly to https://tinyurl.com/4hh7waj6.
Pearl Harbor victim honored
George Gilbert was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941 and his remains were unidentified until now, using a combination of forensic science technology and military records.
His granddaughter, Shelly Gough, and her two sons were in attendance at the National Memorial
of the Pacific (known as the Punchbowl) in Honolulu as he was laid
to rest — more than 80 years after his death.
Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/5aevsa6v.
Cemetery tips helpful
Tips to consider when doing genealogical research in cemeteries have been posted from time to time and are important.
Auntie Jen’s Family Trees’ list of tips includes a tip that may be new to some researchers: a Cemetery Bag.
Her list for the cemetery bag, at http://tinyurl.com/52vxmezs, includes some basics that might be easily overlooked such as extra batteries and chargers and a first
aid kit.
It would be wise to have such a bag available whenever a trip just might encounter a cemetery.
Some things to remember while at the cemetery include check surroundings; watch your step; take photos, and do no harm.
