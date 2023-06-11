Library and Archives Canada (LAC) has announced that it is offering access to the digitized 1931 Census of Canada 92 years after the census was conducted—unlike U.S. Census records which are made public 72 years after being taken. This is the first time that LAC has provided access to census content on the first day permitted by law. LAC continues to work collaboratively with Ancestry and FamilySearch. Read LAC’s announcement at https://tinyurl.com/bdfc364k.
The 1931 Canada census data is important for genealogists because it tells where people lived, how they lived, and describes relationships and languages spoken, and whether the individuals lived with extended families or in institutions or rooming houses.
To search any of LAC’s collections visit https://tinyurl.com/3ccbmh6v. Be sure to note this website’s links to other databases and tools (e.g., births, marriages, and deaths; Home Children, Immigrants from China, Personnel Records from WW I, Service Files of WW II Dead 1939-1947, and more.)
Urbana Free Library will have book sale June 22-25
The Friends of The Urbana Free Library, 210 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 81801, will be selling used books as follows:
· Thursday, June 22, 5 – 8:30 pm, members only;
· Friday, June 23, 9 am – 5:30 pm, regular price sale;
· Saturday, June 24, 9am – 5:30 pm, half- price sale;
· Sunday, June 25, 1-4:30 free giveaway .
Credit cards, cash, and checks are accepted. Proceeds from book sales support the purchase of library books and services.
Anne Frank’s childhood friend writes book
Smithsonian Magazine has posted an excerpt from a book co-authored by Hannah Pick-Goslar, who first met Anne Frank in nursery school and much later both girls’ families lived in Amsterdam with other Jewish refugee families. “My Friend Anne Frank” includes the details of both girls when they saw each other for the last time in 1945 “on opposite sides of a fence at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany, shortly before Anne’s death.”
Smithsonian’s article can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3szxpvfn. Hannah Pick-Goslar was a Holocaust survivor who died in 1922 at age 93. Her book is expected to be released this month.
Catholic-run school data offers healing
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter reports that the unveiling of information pertaining to Catholic-run Native boarding schools will allow for “subsequent generations to achieve healing the wounds of systematic abuse.” (Some 87 Catholic-run Native boarding schools operated in 22 states prior to 1978.) Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/msszyn5z .
View vintage postcards online
Over 7,000 postcards are available for viewing at https://tinyurl.com/ywsymxfr. Have fun searching for a state, city, first name, etc. and viewing the images of the cards and the messages of senders. “Do not copy the image without permission.” This collection has been compiled from multiple sources and each card shows the front and back and has been indexed by location and names.
