Library Posts Free Genealogy Forms
The Midwest Genealogy Library has posted a collection of free genealogy forms at https://tinyurl.com/yc7krxdy. These include pedigree charts (six-generation and four-generation charts), a family unit chart, extended family chart, individual worksheet, research checklist, research log, census forms and for children a family tree coloring sheet and a simple three-generation family tree. The census forms are for every year that an available federal census has been taken from 1790 through 1950.
Many of the forms have been designed as fillable PDFs; directions are provided for this function. Such forms are an easy and efficient way to record and preserve family data. For example, the research checklist (at https://tinyurl.com/5f6f9h3n) is a helpful way to keep track of every resource to be checked for every ancestor being researched.
Possible Tulsa massacre descendants sought
People who believe they are descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are invited to provide genetic material to help scientists try to identify remains of possible victims. Fourteen sets of remains have been found and “Black people who had ancestors in Tulsa in 1921 are sought.” Read the Associated Press article at https://tinyurl.com/2hmsur4e. The article includes a link to the AP coverage of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.
Explore Smithsonian’s archival collections
Access to the Smithsonian Online Virtual Archives (SOVA) is now possible according to a recent article at https://tinyurl.com/5y2rpzdp. The collections include more than 26,000 descriptions of personal papers, manuscripts, photographs, oral histories, films, works of art and organization records.
“The primary sources of the Smithsonian document the history of art, culture, music, design, …native cultures in the United States, as well as the long history of the Smithsonian itself.” Conduct a search and perhaps be surprised at the extensive collections. For example, a search for Lincoln + Illinois results in 291 records including the Pullman Palace Car Company collection.
Free genealogy websites recommended
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted a list of “18 important Free Websites for Genealogy Research” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8kn5kv. Of course FamilySearch heads the list, but even advanced researchers may find a site or two that has been overlooked.
For example, did you know that the New York Public Library (NYPL) is “second only to the Library of Congress in the size and scope of its historical and genealogical collections?” (Access the NYPL Research Page at https://tinyurl.com/yejekcz6.)
“Discover NYPL’s new Research Catalog, featuring an expanded and improved research experience, and access to the combined Shared Collections of Columbia University, Princeton University, and Harvard University Libraries.”
