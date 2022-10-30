Illinois resident Troy Taylor has had a lifetime fascination with history and ghost stories.
He has written dozens of books on the subject of ghosts and he hosts “dinner and spirit” events related to American hauntings.
His website at https://tinyurlcom/mrx6hcya provides links to ghost books, ghost hunts and more. Many events are sold out but more are scheduled. Be sure to check his links to ghosts in Illinois at https://tinyurl.com/mpfa9jmf.
For example, the Mississippi River town of Alton, Illinois is known as one of the most haunted small towns of America. Mark Twain even called it “a dismal little river town.” Taylor has written much about Alton and his tours there are favorites.
A website with extensive information on Illinois’ haunted houses can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3h5xycnr. “Check out Illinois’s real haunts, where ghosts, ghouls, and apparitions make their home year-round across Illinois.; there are tons of houses, cemeteries, and places that are truly haunted. Get all the gory details here.”
Halloween stories online
The website of This Day in History, at https://tinyurl.com/yc67jnsz, has interesting Halloween details. And did you know that turnips, instead of pumpkins, were once carved with faces according to a Smithsonian magazine article at https://tinyurl.com/47mppsus?
Be sure to read Wikipedia’s account of Lincoln’s ghost at https://tinyurl.com/yydkvm9x. You may be surprised at all who claimed to see his ghost.
Genealogist posts tips for reading old handwriting
Lisa Lisson (Are You My Cousin columnist) has provided several tips for deciphering old handwriting in genealogical documents in her article at https://tinyurl.com/yx3k33w5. For example she suggests doing a google search for “19th century handwriting alphabet” You will probably be provided with several image options.
Be sure to read readers’ comments at the end of her article for additional tips.
Ukrainian treasures threatened
Ukraine sources have reported that Russian troops have been looting museums and destroying cultural sites. Read more specifics at https://tinyurl.com/3b94zear.
Are you addicted to genealogy?
Are the obituaries your favorite section of a newspaper? If so, you are probably addicted to genealogical research. There are other clues. Enjoy the MyHeritage blog that identifies other symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/mrzp3exk.
Google lists worldwide search engines
GenealogyInTime Magazine “maintains the most complete list on the Internet of Google search engines. The list of 192 search engines around the world listed by country and region can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4xrp4t7. The search engines are in the language of the country. Since not everyone is familiar with the local language the table lists where an English version of the local search engine is available. The magazine intends to “update this list periodically to reflect the latest changes from Google.”
It is suggested that researchers bookmark this site for future use. Also scroll down for links to other helpful magazine articles. Don’t miss out on finding an ancestor who lived in another country.
