Some words and phrases used by Quakers may be ambiguous to non-Quakers, but a website, ”Glossary of Quaker Terms and Phrases,” at https://tinyurl.com/y829d9gn, is sure to be useful. In fact, anyone with Quaker ancestry would be wise to study the list before reading a Quaker document or article.
The owner of the website, Quaker Jane, admits that the Quakers used words that more accurately described her own experiences. Take advantage of the links to related material listed on the left side of the page.
FACILITY IN LIMBO
The closing of the Seattle National Archives facility is still being discussed by historians and government officials. Since only a small portion of materials there have been digitized, it is feared that many unique records will become unavailable to researchers if they are moved to a less accessible facility. Read a recent article on this dilemma at https://tinyurl.com/ycprmbsj.
DNA PRIVACY LAW
Florida became this country’s first state to enact a law “prohibiting life, disability, and long-term care insurance companies from using genetic tests for coverage purposes.” With the current popularity of DNA testing it was feared that insurance premiums would be unfairly increased by some insurance companies. (Other states should follow suit. Read https://tinyurl.com/ydhoop9x.)
ADAM & EVE IN FAMILY TREE?
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has reminded researchers (again) that such claims are completely without merit. At https://tinyurl.com/ybhxkn63 he cites other experts’ opinions. Even royal pedigrees “cannot be verified before the 500s A.D.”
Eastman has also reminded us that we are all related to each other. Read his explanation at https://tinyurl.com/ycc4xvlx. (This article includes a link to a new video that uses graphics, cartoons and more. “Greet all your newly-found relatives” after viewing https://tinyurl.com/y4d8euvc.)
HEALTH RISKS
Ancestry, one of the leading DNA testing companies, has completed a survey citing COVID-19’s causing more people to be interested in understanding their possible genetic health risks. Read details of such surveys and their results at https://tinyurl.com/ybh8l49a .
NGS 2021 PLAN
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) realizes that it will have to build contingency plans, but it is going ahead and planning its 2021 Family History Conference, “Deep Roots of a Nation,” May 19-22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Plans are being made to ensure the health and safety of registrants, sponsors, exhibitors, and staff and therefore researchers should mark their calendars for the event. A downloadable brochure can be found at http://tinyurl.com/y3sbxzh3.
TAKE A BREAK
Tired of being home-bound with the same boring views from your windows? “Smithsonian Magazine” has posted a lovely (and addictive) website at http://tinyurl.com/y465a968 called Window Somewhere in the World. At the top, right-hand corner of the screen is the location of each view — short video clips chosen at random — perhaps of a busy street of bicycles and motor bikes, or a friendly tail-wagging dog.
Click on “WindowSwap” and keep clicking “Open a new window somewhere in the world” and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.