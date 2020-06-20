A recent article in the “National Genealogical Society Monthly” by Aaron Goodwin, “What DNA Can (and Can’t) Do For Your Research,” at https://tinyurl.com/y7yvfx73, identifies “which DNA tests are the proper tools for which types of genealogical research.” It is also noted that it might be appropriate to hire a professional to interpret your DNA test results.
EDUCATION RESOURCES
With teachers being replaced by parents-turned-teachers because of the coronavirus epidemic, special online resources pertaining to World War I (including lesson plans developed in partnership with the History Channel) can be most helpful. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y8sjk2pq.
Also the U.S. Army Center for Military History has a new, helpful website at https://tinyurl.com/ydy7jtvs with many links worth checking including “lesson plans.”
GENEALOGY GUIDES
Genealogical Publishing Company’s “Genealogy at a Glance” guides are excellent sources of information in just four 8 ½-by-11-inch pages. For example, two recent updated editions, “German Genealogy Research” and “Polish Genealogy Research” contain the most current URLs for online research, as well as tips and resources.
Ernest Thode’s German guide includes Quick Facts, German Emigration, Passenger Lists, Unlocking German Family History (German names, dates, and history), German Record Sources and other Online Resources.
Rosemary A. Dembinski Chorzempa’s Polish guide includes similar categories with an emphasis on Areas in Polish Lands (hometown place names as written in English, Latin, Polish, and German). These guides are wonderful for the beginner as well as advanced researcher — and laminated for easy, continued use.
“Genealogy at a glance: German Genealogy Research,” ISBN 978-0-8063-2103-5, Item 5761, and “Genealogy at a Glance: Polish Genealogy Research,” ISBN 978-0-8063-2104-2, Item 979, can be ordered from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, No. 229, Baltimore, MD 21211. They cost $9.95 each, plus shipping (first item $5.50; each additional item $2.50). VISA and MasterCard orders may be placed toll-free at (800) 296-6687 or online at www.genealogical.com.
DIGITAL TREASURES
The Indiana Historical Society has almost 100,000 digital images available online with additions made every week. The Top 10 IHS Digital Treasures of the Week, at https://tinyurl.com/ybnuhv5b, vary from week to week and include links to view the collections. The premier collections on Indiana and the Old Northwest include books, photographs, early maps, letters, diaries and more.
For example, the “Daniel R. Weinberg Lincoln Conspirators Collection, not for the faint of heart … documents the people arrested, tried and hanged for the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.”
There is also a collection of June wedding photos, with gowns, groups, couples, cakes, and more — all searchable.
PRICELESS QUOTE
“Photos are a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone.” Let this be a reminder to do something about all those boxes and files of priceless family photos that need to be identified and preserved for future generations to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.