FamilySearch is pleased to announce that the RootsTech Connect 2021 Conference, previously scheduled for Feb. 3-6, 2021, will be held Feb. 25-27, 2021, as a free, virtual event online, thus enabling participants worldwide to hear speakers and attend classes. Attendees will be able to interact with presenters, exhibitors, and other attendees through live chat and question-and-answer sessions. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yyuknvhm to learn more and to register, free.
RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference that “has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.”
SOLDIER’S PHOTO
William P. Davis, born in New Albany, Ind., in 1834, served in the 23rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. A California resident, Dan Fahey, has a photo of Davis and would like to give it to descendants of the soldier or a local historical organization.
Read Brooke McAfee’s newspaper article in the Anderson, Indiana “Herald Bulletin” at https://tinyurl.com/yyyfodpy .
MORGAN COUNTY GRANT
The Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix have announced that the Morgan County History Partnership is the first winner selected for the Unsung Heroes Grant. The grant will enable documents and photographs to be scanned and digitized and the images made available to the genealogical community.
The beginning of the project is expected to be available in 2022 as part of Morgan County’s bicentennial celebration. Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/y6exkuvb .
‘ROOTS FOR KIDS’
Susan Provost Beller published her first “Roots For Kids” book 30 years ago and has just written “Roots For Kids: Finding Your Family Stories” as a companion work. Approaching family history strictly through the stories in that family, the author includes many of her own family’s stories to illustrate this method, which results in learning a family’s food traditions, naming patters, nationalities, and so much more.
Topics include asking questions, surnames, first names, what’s wrong with the story of George Washington in Disney World, and everyone’s million ancestors. Each chapter includes an activity related to the subject. Older children can complete these chapters on their own, whereas younger children are sure to enjoy the activities with their parents. What an interesting way to prepare a genealogy by gathering a family’s collection of stories!
“Roots For Kids: Finding Your Family Stories” is a 68-page, softcover, 6-by-9 ½-inch illustrated book, ISBN 978-0-8063-2107-3, that can be ordered as Item No. 424 at $18.50 plus shipping (first item $5.50; each additional item, $2.50) from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y5gkll6n for publisher’s page. It should be noted that there is free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
FREE NEWSLETTER
The Illinois State Genealogical Society’s newest “Newsletter” (Vol. 41, No. 5, Sept./Oct. 2020 issue) is available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/y3yokr8t . This issue includes information on the 2020 ISGS Virtual Conference on Oct. 24 and other genealogical society news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.