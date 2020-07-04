The Indiana Historical Society offers valuable, free virtual resources and e-learning opportunities to students, kids, grandkids — anyone, anywhere. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yck5l7cj and make a selection from the various options: collections and images, video collections, books and magazines, games and trivia (e.g., Indiana Monopoly Game), and educational resources.
COVID-19 IN INDIANA
The website above has also set up a link to a special online resource allowing Hoosiers to “share your stories, photos and other items so future generations can understand what this experience was like.” (Example submissions are shown: writings, photos, drawings, short videos.)
“Through the items we collect, we can understand their joys and disappointments, as well as their achievements and failings. And yes, we can even understand seemingly dull tasks of everyday life — what the weather was like, the neighborhood gossip, or what someone ate for dinner.”
BLACK HISTORY PROJECT
Megan Smolenyak’s 221st grant has been awarded to Olivia Dorsey for her Black History Project, a free, searchable directory for online projects created by individuals and institutions, that can help further Black history research — “to benefit historians, genealogists, and family historians who are researching the lives of Black individuals and families.” The website, at https://tinyurl.com/y7ayukn5, currently lists 136 projects along with links, descriptions and names of the creators.
For example, the AfriGeneas project, African American Cemeteries Online, is described as “Resources regarding African American cemeteries, funeral homes, newspapers, and death records.”
FUNERAL PROGRAMS
A new database created by the Digital Library of Georgia (and not yet included in the above project) offers more than 3,300 African American Funeral Programs printed for services in Atlanta and the Southeast. They may contain photos, birth and death dates, names of relatives, maiden names, residences, and other family clues. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yarfcdc7 to search.
UPDATED WEBSITE
The Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois, organized in Carterville in 1973, includes the 28 Illinois counties that are south of Interstate 70. “This is an area of great genealogical and historical importance since the earliest settlements in Illinois were established in the southern part of the state.”
GSSI’s new website is full of helpful resources for family historians with Southern Illinois ancestors — including a descriptive inventory of GSSI’s archives, maps of the 28 counties, obituaries from Southern Illinois newspapers, research links, and more. Visit this helpful website at https://tinyurl.com/y96vzu6s and click on “about us” for more information.
JEWISH GENEALOGY
Registrations are being accepted for the virtual conference of the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies to be held Aug. 10-13. Read all the latest details (including coronavirus updates) of this event at https://tinyurl.com/sc9cjak.
PERPETUAL CALENDAR
Stephen P. Morse has created another helpful website. “Answering ‘When did?’ Calendar Questions in One Step” includes a perpetual calendar, and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ybypwj8x. This website also has a link to a Jewish calendar converter as well as a link to Morse’s other One-Step webpages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.