Experienced genealogists have been using U.S. federal censuses to provide family data about the ancestors living at the time the censuses were taken. Unfortunately many researchers fail to look at Census Mortality Schedules or even bother to determine if they are available for a specific time and place.
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently wrote about finding information on his great-great-grandfather in such a compilation. His article, “Using the U.S. Federal Census Mortality Schedules,” at https://tinyurl.com/y7yklbbp, explains their importance and when they were taken and credits his eventual successful search to such mortality data.
His article identifies the states that have some census mortality schedules available for various years from 1850-1885. “Not all states are covered for all years.” It should also be noted, “The 1850 and 1860 Mortality Schedules may be the only records available listing a slave ancestor.”
“It is important to remember that the information is available only for the year immediately preceding the census (and) … if your ancestor died in the nine years immediately preceding each Mortality Schedule, he or she will never be listed.”
PANDEMIC MEMORIES
The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland has launched a project, Stay Home Memories, asking people to fill out a census form to describe the (Stay Home) experience to enable future generations to look back at the coronavirus crisis of 2020. The results will document “how the pandemic affected everything from work and education to shopping and family and social life.” Visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/y9qe3bgh for details.
What a wonderful way for experiences in the United States to be recorded.
“What a great idea for all of us around the world.”
CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH
Genealogy DNA company, 23andMe, has been using data in its DNA database to “shed light on the role genetics plays in a person’s susceptibility to COVID-19. …Preliminary results from more than 750,000 participants suggests type O blood is especially protective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Read more about these findings at http://tinyurl.com/y7657uzn. Also, scroll down to read other news about the virus around the world.
CIVIL WAR PENSION
Mose Triplett fought during the Civil War in both the Union and Confederate armies: in Company B, 3rd North Carolina Mounted Infantry, and in the Union Army from Oct. 20, 1864, until Aug. 8, 1865. In 1930, at age 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene.
Irene qualified for a Civil War pension as the daughter of a veteran and began receiving the government money in the mid-1950s. In 2014 her monthly check was $73.13. She died recently at age 90 and “was the last U.S. citizen to be receiving a Civil War pension.”
Read the full story (with family details and photographs) at http://tinyurl.com/y93829o9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.