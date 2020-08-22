Experienced genealogists have learned to search in Linkpendium — a resource directory to “everything on the Web about families worldwide and genealogically-relevant information about U.S. states and counties … (as well as) unique indexes to online biographies.” Visit www.linkpendium.com and learn more (what it is and how to use) and then select from any of the 10,274,818 genealogy links.
The locality links include all U.S. states, plus Samoa, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. For example, a click on Illinois (under localities) offers a choice of statewide resources, links to independent cities, as well as renamed counties and discontinued counties, and a county-by-county list of resources from which to choose.
There are links to hundreds of sources for Vermilion County — along with a notation as to whether the website is free (such as FamilySearch) or requires a fee (such as Ancestry.com). The dozens of categories include Bible records, census records and indexes, diaries, cemeteries, land records, military records, school records, slavery records and surnames (with 343 links).
Linkpendium’s link to census records and indexes, accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/y23crely, includes the Illinois State Census (1865) and non-population federal censuses (agriculture in 1860, 1870 and 1880) — which may be underused but are now easily accessible.
Researchers also should be sure to click on The Family Discoverer Search Engine at the top of the page to search for a name in the 2,804,127 free genealogy pages of Linkpendium’s index. Happy hunting!
COOL NEWS
“Smithsonian” magazine has posted a “cool” article online to take your mind off the summer heat we’re experiencing. “How the Ice Cream Truck Made Summer Cool,” at https://tinyurl.com/ybqtus9r, tells of the popularity of the truck with the refrigeration unit that allowed street vendors “an alternative to the street ice cream sold from pushcarts.” Does anyone have family members who remember the Good Humor vehicle? (If so, this article would possibly bring back a few happy memories.)
RECORD FINDER
FamilySearch has posted a helpful chart that suggests records to search that are most likely to have the information you need (such as age) for post-1800 research. For example, the U.S. Record Finder, at https://tinyurl.com/y2mbp4uz, suggests specific records that provide age, birth date, birthplace, and dozens more. The website also provides links to similar charts designed for specific states. For example, the Illinois Record Finder can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y57c7vjv.
FREE STUFF
The CyndisList main website (www.cyndislist.com) can be the starting point for finding links to just abut anything genealogy-related on the Internet. However, it should be noted that this monumental compilation of links to free genealogy websites includes an interesting category, free “Stuff,” at https://tinyurl.com/y6e795qd.
This website offers links to these categories: databases, education, general resources, getting started, printable charts and forms, software, translation tools, and trial subscriptions, as well as links to related categories such as FamilySearch, RootsWeb, serendipity in genealogy, and surnames and family associations.
