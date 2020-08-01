The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) has an extensive collection of World War II materials accessible at https://tinyurl.com/yana65k6. For example, there are letters written by servicemen to their families (such as Norman Vandiver and Howard Meeker); several items pertaining to the cruiser USS Indianapolis and its crew; and items relating to such famous Hoosiers as Ernie Pyle and Red Skelton. Be sure to note the links to other IHS collections — more than 116 valuable resources.
PRESERVING STATUE
This column is not intended to discuss the political implications of today’s uprisings. However, a recent article in a New York publication relates “the other side of the story” — why a Civil War statue was erected in the first place. David Fiske’s article, “The Life and Death of Saratoga’s Statue to the 77th Regiment,” at https://tinyurl.com/y6gxczfd, should be read by Americans who value our country’s history and appreciate the efforts of loyal Americans of the past.
Our ancestors tried to do their best; their struggles should be remembered and treasured — not destroyed.
SARATOGA HISTORY
It was in Saratoga County, New York, that Ulysses S. Grant lost his fight with cancer on July 23, 1885. A moving essay of his funeral presented by the Saratoga County History Roundtable can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4oj3mpf.
New York City’s “longest funeral” took seven hours “to pass from City Hall to Riverside Park, where a temporary tomb was located and the permanent one was to be built.”
CONFEDERATE VETERANS
Gale F. Red and others have compiled a list of more than 300 names of Confederate soldiers who are buried in Illinois at https://tinyurl.com/p368ws8. Titled “Honor Roll of Confederate Veterans Buried in Illinois (Shown by County of Burial),” the data has been taken from several sources as described in the opening paragraph.
The alphabetical list of counties then lists cemeteries alphabetically with veterans’ name, rank, unit, and dates of birth and death. For example, in Vermilion County, seven Confederate soldiers’ burials are listed: Kenneth Bryant, Columbus F. Paxton, John Simpson, James Rufus, Henry Clay Travis, John H. Grimes and John C. Durbin.
Champaign County lists nine veterans; Edgar County lists eight veterans. Note that a Confederate veteran “may have signed oath of allegiance for parole” (since all others with that surname are listed as Union).
‘IRISH LIVES’
The most recent issue (Summer 2020, Issue 49) of “Irish Lives Remembered: Ireland’s Premier Genealogy Magazine,” is now available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/ycw5d3ou . Feature articles include Fiona Fitzsimmons’ “Senator Joe Biden’s Ancestors: Who They Were and The Race to Find Them,” Paul MacCotter’s article, “The Surnames of County Tipperary,” and Nathan Mannion’s article, “Mary Malon — Better Known as Typhoid Mary: A Lesson For Our Time?” Regular columns include questions to Dear Genie, Photo Detective, and Books & Films.
You don’t have to be Irish to appreciate this informative, colorful publication.
