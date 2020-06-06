Recent issues of the Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society’s quarterly magazine, “Illiana Genealogist” (Vol. 56, Nos. 1 and 2), mailed to members and available for viewing and/or purchase at the Illiana Genealogy Library, include a variety of articles pertaining to the Illiana area.
IGHS librarian Rebecca Woodrum’s articles, “Spotlight on Books,” call attention to important books (and “hidden treasures”) in the IGHS Library that may have been overlooked. The descriptive tour of that library is sure to entice researchers to visit and check out the vast variety of resources available.
A lengthy article on Joseph Gurney Cannon (“Uncle Joe”) includes details of his role in getting the federal district court for Danville. Editor Donna Edington’s article on “The Blue Death” describes some of the horrific conditions experienced by our ancestors when the 1918 flu hit Illinois and elsewhere.
At its annual Historical Preservation Awards Banquet, which would have been April 27, the IGHS Foundation was scheduled to honor “two of our area’s most accomplished historians,” Larry Weatherford and the late Canon John J. Flattery.
An individual membership in IGHS is $30 per calendar year. Members may research free at the Illiana Genealogy Library, 215 W. North St., Danville, IL 61832-5749. Phone the Library to verify hours (217-431-8733), especially during this pandemic.
GENEALOGY HEROES
The Illinois State Genealogical Society is accepting nominations for its 2020 honors and awards, which will be presented at the ISGS Virtual Fall Conference on Oct. 24. The award categories are:
• Community Service Award
• Special Recognition Award
• Youth Award
• Distinguished Service Award
• Volkel Memorial Awards
• Individual Writers Award
Complete descriptions of these awards as well as a link to the nomination form can be found on the ISGS website at https://tinyurl.com/y8vxx2us. Completed forms must be submitted by July 1. For more information contact Jaymie Middendorf, Honors and Awards chair. at isgsawards@ilgensoc.org.
The Genealogy Guys Podcast created Unsung Heroes Awards for individuals in 2019 and has announced a new Unsung Heroes Societies Grant Program for societies “to obtain a scanner and high-quality software to make digitization projects a reality.” The grant package is valued at $500.
The due date for the first grant is by midnight EDT on Aug. 1. The first grant recipient society will be announced during the Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference, Sept. 2-5. Complete details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y7eqdtlj.
Why not nominate that special genealogist or that special society for an award or grant for contributing so much to the genealogical community at large!
COVID-19 RESEARCH
Two of the genealogy DNA companies, 23andMe and Ancestry, have begun COVID-19 studies to help determine “Why do some people get severely ill and die from COVID-19, while others have mild symptoms or none at all?”
With data from millions of people already gathered by these two companies, perhaps answers to this and other questions can be realized. Read this important article in USA Today at https://tinyurl.com/y9zevstv.
