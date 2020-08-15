Family history writer Tony Bandy has provided a list of every state’s free digital genealogy resources. The alphabetical list, at https://tinyurl.com/ybbjrq9w, includes Illinois’ links to the Illinois State Archives and the Illinois Digital Archives and Indiana’s links to Indiana Memory and the Indiana State Digital Archives. Be sure to check the list for resources in the state/s in which your ancestors lived — 102 in all, including the District of Columbia. Each of these resources contains actual records that can be searched as well as research guides and more.
It is important to realize that some of the best free resources are available at state and local agencies. The article also includes a link to 50 free Genealogy Sites on Family History Daily. “Family History Daily has been providing articles, courses and tools to help family history enthusiasts discover their ancestors since 2013.”
ANCESTRY.COM SOLD
Ancestry.com, known for its family history subscription-based genealogy databases and its DNA testing, has been sold to Blackstone for $4.7 billion according to a recent announcement, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y64b9aeq . Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter also reported this sale at https://tinyurl.com/yyegk8ot and his many readers’ comments are worth noting — some good and some not-so-good. “Ancestry.com has more than 3 million paying subscribers and more than 18 million people in its DNA network.”
‘POLITICAL GRAVEYARD’
A website called “The Political Graveyard” has transcribed records of more than 300,000 politicians, judges, diplomats, federal officials and office holders from all 50 states, along with links to additional information on such individuals, including where they are buried.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4uyzmv2 and conduct a search for people (in alphabetical list, offices held, date or place born etc.), places (cities, cemeteries), dates, etc. (On a personal note I am relieved that I did not find anyone with my maiden name, Feistel.. I have more searching to do.) Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter also reported on this website at https://tinyurl.com/y4to32b7 . “You never know whom you will find there.”
‘BORN AT SEA’
The National Archives’ “Prologue” magazine featured an article, “Ireland’s Famine Children ‘Born at Sea,’” in its Winter 2017-18 issue (Vol. 49, No. 4) which is available online at http://tinyurl.com/y8jgp5ym. It includes a link (click on that sentence in blue ink) to “Accessing Online Passenger Arrival Data Records” which explains how to make an online search of about 6 million records.
From January 1846 through December 1851, more than 410,000 Irish passengers arrived in New York, including 8,075 births at sea. “Of these newborns, 452 died, among 2,883 total reported fatalities.” Sad statistics of a bygone era.
ELLIS ISLAND FACTS
A most interesting and informative article on Ellis Island can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ychy3nk7. “Approximately 40% of United States citizens are descendants of Ellis Island immigrants” and that is why so many want to visit. Ellis Island records are sought by family historians. Enjoy!
