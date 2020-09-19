Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported on a patent application that has been filed for a “tombstone that can accommodate video equipment operated by a remote control. “You can go from grave to grave and click on anything that person wanted to say before they died.”
Eastman, at https://tinyurl.com/y3sadj7x, notes that this idiotic idea “gets worse.” Read the inventor’s comments at https://tinyurl.com/y669bhhe.
GENEALOGY ON PINTEREST
Family History Daily has posted an article, “Why You Should Start Using Pinterest for Genealogy Right Now (and How to Do it),” at https://tinyurl.com/y53thrau. For example the article compares searches made on Pinterest and Google for “free genealogy sites.” Another helpful resource, “genealogy printables,” yields some helpful family history tools.
Learn more and “head over to Pinterest (www.pinterest.com), then enter your email and a password or log in with your Google or Facebook account.” This may be “the free genealogy tool you’ve been missing.”
OCCUPATIONS HELPFUL
Do you know what your ancestors did to earn a living? “Knowing the occupations one’s ancestors held can give researchers a better insight into their everyday lives, their social status, education level, or even their migration patterns.” “Where to Find Your Ancestors’ Occupations,” an article at https://tinyurl.com/y3qa7ssa, offers excellent advice. Perhaps you’ll even learn of a skill passed down “through multiple generations.”
BillionGraves has posted interesting details about gravestones’ symbols that illustrate deceased persons’ occupations at https://tinyurl.com/yxg2tsu7. These include farmer, firefighter, doctor, sailor, baseball player (Babe Ruth as an example) and even a snake catcher. The list of “obscure occupations A to Z” includes apothecary to zincographer. Do you need to take another look at your ancestors’ tombstones for such family history clues?
Be sure to note BillionGraves’ links to other gravestone symbols. For example Catholic Cemetery Symbols is posted at https://tinyurl.com/y4mtvkpd.
MAYFLOWER ANCESTORS
Simon Wills has posted a helpful list of four free resources for finding ancestors who came to America on the Mayflower or other early emigrant ships at https://tinyurl.com/y5d5vqdj. The list, with links, include The Packrat, The Winthrop Society, Virtual Jamestown, and FamilySearch. Although a researcher may not have an ancestor who arrived on the Mayflower, perhaps he/she arrived at a similar time or even earlier.
SAVING PHOTOS
Patricia Hartley’s article, “10 Things You Should Never Do With an Old Photo Plus What to Do Instead,” at https://tinyurl.com/y265c53f, offers advice for genealogists. For example, “cropping parties” may result in beautiful scrapbooks, but background clues or extraneous people can be foolishly discarded. Decline an invitation to such an event.
WWII RECORDS
Whether an ancestor served in the military or supported the war in a civilian capacity during World War II, his/her records may be in the National Archives. An article on such records at https://tinyurl.com/l9pxop7 includes many tips, websites, and contact information.
For example, did your WWII ancestor have his/her military discharge papers recorded in the county courthouse? Might such a record be “in your attic”?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.