How wonderful that a special day has been set aside to honor mothers. This seems to be an appropriate time to remind ourselves to honor our mothers (and that includes grandmothers) by calling attention to any special treasures those women cherished — including memories.
For example, my mother created a distinctive table cloth that was used for special dinners. Using a white table cloth that fit on our dining room table — possibly linen — she had every guest at such meals sign his or her name. Before it was laundered she stitched with embroidery thread over each signature to make it permanent. Relatives or guests only signed once.
She was very proud of her unique cloth and her family is grateful that she made the effort to have so many signatures of friends and family — to better remember them all.
There probably are few readers that know about a popular song of the 1930s and sung by such performers as Bing Crosby and Judy Garland. The song that was written in 1930. The lyrics are appropriate for this Mother’s Day: “Something to Remember You By.”
“Oh give me something to remember you by / when you are far away from me, dear. Some little something meaning love cannot die / no matter where you chance to be. Though I’ll pray for you / night and day for you; / it will see me through, like a charm til you’re returning. So give me something to remember you by / when you are far away from me.”
More information on this song can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ycwn3svv.
POCAHONTAS’ FAMILY
David Morenus has posted an interesting article online, “Pocahontas Descendants,” at https://tinyurl.com/y7jc54mo.
The author is an 11th generation descendant from this well-known woman and his article includes names of many dubious Pocahontas descendants. There are more than 100,000 Pocahontas descendants today.
NAMES ON QUILT
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted an article about the Etsy website at https://tinyurl.com/y8fz2fv7.
His personal comments mention that “Etsy is a large, well-known, and respected web site that sells handmade items, vintage items, and craft supplies …according to my daughter … and I respect her judgment. … When I checked a few minutes ago, Etsy is offering no less than 137 different quilts of different family-oriented designs.” Visit Etsy at https://tinyurl.com/yac2wktn.
To learn more about Etsy, read the company’s news at https://tinyurl.com/y94o2uz9. Several articles relate to COVID-19. For example, “Urging Congress to pass COVID-19 relief for the self-employed.” It should also be noted that it takes only 20 cents to become an Etsy seller.
ARCHIVES UPDATE
The National Genealogical Society Monthly magazine has posted three important National Archives updates at https://tinyurl.com/y76uoo5w.
For example, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget recommended that the Seattle branch of the National Archives be sold and the records dispersed. Politicians oppose the proposed closure — as do genealogical researchers. (This is just four years after the National Archives at Anchorage was closed.)
