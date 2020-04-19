The Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. continues to publish additional “Genealogy at a glance” guides.
These four-page 8 ½-by-11-inch laminated folders follow a familiar format; they include quick facts about a subject (e.g., location, ethnic group, etc.), background information, basic genealogical sources, supplementary record sources (e.g., Bible records, biographies, family histories), major online sources, and additional references. The laminated pages enable constant use.
Recent additions to this “Genealogy at a glance” series include:
• “Virginia Genealogical Research, Updated Edition” by Carol McGinnis, ISBN 978-0-8063-2102-8, Item No. 3529.
• “Scottish Genealogy Research, Updated Edition” by David Dobson, ISBN 978-0-8063-2101-1, Item No.1482.
• “Pennsylvania Genealogy Research, Updated Edition” by John T. Humphrey, ISBN 978-0-8063-2100-4, Item No. 2949.
• “Finding Eastern European Jewish Ancestors” by Janette Silverman, ISBN 978-0-8063-2099-1, Item No. 5375. (A guide for researching Jewish ancestors who immigrated to the United States primarily between 1880 and 1924.)
The cost of each guide is $9.95 plus shipping (one item, $5.50; each additional item $2.50). Order from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211; phone toll-free (800) 296-6687; fax (410) 752-8492; website www.genealogical.com. These handy, hardy guides would be valuable additions to any genealogical library.
STATE ‘NEWSLETTER’ ONLINE
The most recent issue of the Illinois State Genealogical Society’s “Newsletter” (March/April 2020) is now available free at http://tinyurl.com/rjeo7bo. Newly elected president Bob Andrews introduces himself and encourages ISGS membership.
Be sure to read ISGS updates, status of upcoming conferences and genealogy events, and ideas for conducting successful genealogical research while staying home-bound.
Visit the ISGS homepage, at www.ilgensoc.org, for links to a variety of Illinois resources. The ISGS office is closed until further notice, but contacts can be made via email: isgsoffice@ilgensoc.org.
A recent ISGS blog (http://tinyurl.com/rooz9ox) provides many links to articles pertaining to the 1918 flu epidemic in Illinois: Resources to Learn More About Your Ancestors.
‘IRISH LIVES’ ONLINE
The spring 2020 issue of “Ireland’s Premier Genealogy Magazine,” Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 48), is available, free, at www.irishlivesremembered.com. The surname O’Doherty/O’Doorty is covered and Eamonn P. Kelly’s article, “The Enchanted Cow in Irish Tradition,” is a must-read. This 74-page colorfully illustrated publication is sure to interest many readers, especially genealogists.
PREPARE FOR CENSUS
Anyone who received the 2020 census can respond online, by phone, or by mail. To respond online, visit https://tinyurl.com/w84e4hf and click “respond” and then “start questionnaire.”
The questionnaire asks questions about yourself and everyone who was living with you on April 1, 2020. To learn about the questions on the form visit http://tinyurl.com/qmbgujz.
It is important to note that the Census Bureau will never ask you for your Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, your bank or credit card account numbers.
Also, if someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam, and you should not cooperate.
