A free six-month subscription to Ancestry World Explorer is being offered to up to 10,000 K-12 educators across America. This subscription allows “access to billions of historical records — from 1820 census to WWII draft cards — that can enrich your students’ understanding of events and milestones throughout history.”
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yy35262t and click on “get started” to verify your status as a teacher. This offer is valid through Sept. 30.
Scroll down the above website for information on Ancestry’s other back-to-school resources and creative solutions for teachers and parents.
BLACK ‘CIVIL WAR’ DIGEST
The most recent issue of “U.S. Colored Troops Civil War Digest” can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/y3efeklp. The featured article in this issue (Vol. 22, No. 1, July 2020) is “African American History Preserved in the Bahamas: Reflects the African Diaspora.”
The impetus for this article began with professor John Usher seeking information on his ancestor, Alexander Thuey, who had been an elected delegate to the 1840 Colored Men’s Convention in Albany, NY. A most interesting publication — with possible clues for other researchers!
FIND SMALL CEMETERIES
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted an article explaining how a small cemetery’s location can be determined by using a home computer and an Internet connection.
The article, at https://tinyurl.com/y4nadjrg, explains the importance of the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which contains information about 2 million physical and cultural geographic features in the US. Read Eastman’s (case study) article and then learn how to conduct a search at https://tinyurl.com/yyksad8x.
CLUES IN CEMETERIES
Lisa Lisson has written a helpful article that names clues in cemeteries that can be easily overlooked. “Cemetery Research: Are You Missing Important Clues?” at https://tinyurl.com/y2njt5r7 lists eight essential cemetery research steps and also includes useful readers’ comments.
FORGOTTEN CEMETERIES
BillionGraves has posted an important article, “Rescuing Abandoned Cemeteries,” at https://tinyurl.com/y3rzohcb. It should also be noted that if someone you know is an Eagle Scout candidate and would like to take photos at an abandoned cemetery, this website includes a link to the BillionGraves’ post, Eagle Scout Cemetery Project in 12 Steps. Scroll down through the website and watch the video that tells more about BillionGraves and how to add to its database.
ONLINE WORKSHOPS
With genealogists — and everybody else — being confined to home because of the pandemic, Gena Philbert Ortega has posted a relevant article on the Internet, “Quarantine Advice: Enjoy a Genealogy Conference from Home,” at https://tinyurl.com/y47a6ovu. She includes “a few things you should consider before you register … based on the online events (she’s) been participating in as a speaker and as a student. …Now is the time to take advantage of opportunities that you might not have before.”
Visit Conference Keeper (https://conferencekeeper.org) for news of genealogy events everywhere. For example, Illinois events are listed at https://tinyurl.com/y6zw2hjz.
PHOTOS OF PAST
View photographs of the past, Special Moments in Time, through the eyes of our ancestors at https://tinyurl.com/yyxms24n. Included are vintage hats, Christmas trees over the years, June brides, the San Francisco 1906 earthquake — and more.
