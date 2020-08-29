Many libraries subscribe to the Library Edition of Ancestry.com so that their patrons may access Ancestry’s genealogy databases — but only while researching at those libraries. However, access to Ancestry’s Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to library cardholders working remotely — but only at SOME libraries.
For example, the Danville Public Library is NOT offering this service. The Urbana Free Library IS offering this service — at least through Sept. 30. Visit that library’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y47bus2u, for information on obtaining a card, etc., or phone (217) 367-4057.
Researchers in other locations should contact the local library to determine whether researching the Ancestry Library Edition from home is available to that library’s cardholders.
FLU AFFECTED SCHOOLS
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently cited some of the problems facing schools during the 1918 flu pandemic. “Discussion was just as heated.” Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/yyv3sm2p (including readers’ comments).
SEATTLE RECORDS
Washington state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the agencies involved in the recent decision to close the Seattle branch of the National Archives in Seattle, and move the records more than 1,000 miles away. The details of this action can be read at https://tinyurl.com/y4yufrnc.
It should also be noted that the land on which the government built the Seattle Archives facility was originally owned by a Japanese family who was forced to move to an internment camp in 1942 “and never able to return.” The U.S. government has the records about this Uyeji family “including a key to the front door of the family’s former home, as well as records related to the internment of Japanese-Americans in the 1940s.”
Needless to say, historians/ genealogists are outraged over the decision to move these records.
LINCOLN’S LETTERS
The Knox Studies Center at Knox College in Illinois has been transcribing thousands of documents in its “Letters to Lincoln” project. A “Smithsonian Magazine” article, at https://tinyurl.com/y4e3rksg, provides details of this effort, along with a link to the volunteer-transcribed pages. (Click on “here” or go directly to https://tinyurl.com/yynoofvq.)
CENSUS DATA
Ancestry has posted a most helpful chart that shows specific data that is provided in each U.S. federal census, year by year, 1790-1940. For example, only the name of the head of the family and a headcount by age and gender is shown in 1790, 1800, 1810, 1820, 1830 and 1840. And did you know that the year and month of birth is shown only in the 1900 census and the age at first marriage was asked only in 1930? This valuable chart can be found at https://tinyurl.com/aegm9lb .
HARRIS’ TREE
It’s been said that an easy way to have a family tree researched is to run for public office. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter reminds readers of this (at https://tinyurl.com/y66gfh7d). His article also provides links to videos of vice president nominee Kamala Harris’s Indian and Jamaican ancestry.
