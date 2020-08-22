Today’s article is about an exception to the saying, “Time heals all wounds.” The wound time cannot heal goes by the name of trauma.
Today’s column uses the Disney classic, “The Lion King,” to teach basic concepts about trauma. But, before the main feature begins, here is a brief discussion.
When a child, teen or adult is exposed directly (as a victim) or indirectly (as a witness) to a traumatic event such as abuse, assault, violence, natural disaster, suicide, strokes or heart attacks, the power of the event shocks and overwhelms them. To survive, the mind-body-spirit union alters or changes how it functions. Even when the event has passed, these alterations do not shift back on their own. That is why the passage of time fails to heal trauma.
So, how does one heal? Let’s see if the “Lion King” can help.
The story opens with Simba’s parents, Mufasa and Sarabi, standing high up on Pride Rock, with all the Pride land’s animals watching the ceremony. The wise old baboon, Rafiki, holds Simba up: “Hail to the future king!”
But a wicked lion named Scar plots to kill King Mufasa and steal his crown. Scar also plans to frame Simba for his father’s death. After Scar’s plot succeeds, Simba runs away.
As he crosses the desert, Simba succumbs to exhaustion; he is near death. A meerkat named Timone and a warthog named Pumba save him.
When Simba matures, Rafiki challenges him to return home and fight Scar. Traumatized, Simba refuses: “I won’t go back. You can’t change the past.” Rafiki responds: “Simba, you can either run from your past, or learn from it.”
Office Visit 1: As Simba finishes his climb up the stairs and enters Rafiki’s office — perched high up on a baobab tree — his heart gallops and he panics: “Please Rafiki, do not make me re-live that tragic day.”
“Relax Simba, you will never have to relive it. Let’s begin with a model for understanding your trauma.”
“Simba, let’s say that you are starving, and so, you eat a warthog. Except that it is too big to swallow. So, it gets stuck in your throat.”
“You want me to eat Pumba?” Simba asks.
“No,” Rafiki continues. “It’s just a lesson.
“Trauma is like having a big warthog stuck in your throat. It can’t be digested, so you can’t run, play or feel good. You can’t spit it out or get rid of it. So, you must learn how to process it. To heal from trauma, you must process tiny pieces, while in the presence of a person who ensures your safety.”
This procedure is called Emotional Processing (EP). It consists of the following:
1. Education about your own unique trauma reaction.
2. Breathing training to calm yourself.
3. Gradual exposure to the trauma (like Simba thinking about returning home).
4. Repeated exposure to the memories of the trauma.
Simba asks, “So, I never re-live the past?”
“Correct, but keep in mind that trauma often involves betrayal or a loss of trust. So, by bringing in me, a person you trust, you will discover that, even though you register the emotion of fear, there is nothing here that could hurt you.”
Office Visit 2: “Simba, today you will reclaim your connections to others, such as your friends.”
Simba whines, “Why? I’ve gotten used to being alone and distant.”
“Ah, Simba, living creatures were not made to be alone. You want proof? Listen to this.” Rafiki takes his guitar and sings.
“Herds, packs, pods and litters, all of us — even you Simba — are socially connected critters. A gaggle of geese, a cloud of flies, a covey of quail, a troop of guys. I dare you Simba, to find one single creature who always lives alone.”
Simba blurts out, “A hermit crab.”
“Nice try Simba, but you lose. As the hermit crab grows bigger, it has to find a Realtor to sell its old home shell and buy a bigger one. To do that, he/she must mingle with other crabs.”
“What’s the name of a group of hermit crabs?” asks Simba.
Rafiki smiles: “A patty of crabbies.”
Last visit: With pride in his voice, Rafiki tells Simba, “Congratulations, you have processed all your trauma. Now it’s time to reclaim your throne as king.”
The End.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional.)
