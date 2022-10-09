Women, men, children and infants made up the mass of moving humanity raising dust on the dirt road. A few rode horses but most walked, single file. Soldiers accompanied them to make sure they did not escape the march. The moving line of people was strung out for a long distance. Supply wagons also rolled along on the dusty road. The weather had been extremely dry and the marcher’s feet fell into a cushion of powdered earth with each step they took. They came into Danville from Indiana. A viewer noted he had never seen anything to compare to the forced march and noted it was “a sight worth witnessing, no doubt.”
It was Sunday Sept. 16, 1838 and the federal government was removing the Potowatami from Indiana. The Native Americans had signed a treaty ceding all their land to the government. It was a controversial treaty with many of the Potowatami objecting to it, but it was signed.
The reluctance of the Native Americans to leave had prompted the government to take action. Soldiers had surrounded the marchers at their homes in Indiana and rounded them up. Once they were all assembled, more than 800 souls, the long march to Kansas began. To discourage them from returning, their homes and crops were destroyed.
It wasn’t the first time Danville residents had watched Potowatami being moved through their small village. In the summer of 1833, Agent Lewis H. Sands reported he was taking a smaller group of the Native Americans through the village on their way to Kansas. Agent Sands had predicted all the Potowatami would be removed the following year, but he was wrong about that happening. He also noted the removal of some of the Potowatami would have a “happy effect” on moving those left behind. He was also wrong in that regard.
The people whose lives had been suddenly disrupted were ill-prepared for the forced march of more than 600 miles. By the time they reached Danville, some had died and dozens of others became ill and were left behind to be brought up later.
Father Benjamin Marie Petit joined the march at Danville and accompanied the Native Americans to Kansas. The young priest had been ministering to the Potawatami in their previous home. He had earned the affectionate title “Little Duck” while living with the Native Americans. Father Petit was trained in the law at the University of Rennes in France and had practiced there before he became a priest. He used his legal training to aid the Potowatami in their legal battle with the government, but was not successful.
The priest wrote about his arrival at Danville, “I came in sight of my Christians under a burning noonday sun, amidst clouds of dust, marching in a line, surrounded by soldiers who were hurrying their steps.” After he joined them he noted he baptized several infants while on the march, “who with their first steps passed from earthly exile to the heavenly sojourn.”
The marchers spent one night in Danville and then continued on to Sandusky Point (Catlin) where they camped from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20. There were more deaths while they were in the area. On Sept. 20, they took up the march again, across the powder dry Illinois prairie. Their journey across Illinois and Missouri was completed on Nov. 4, 1838 when they arrived on the west bank of the Osage River at Osawatomie, Kansas. Dozens of the Native Americans, mostly children, died on the forced march. It was appropriately titled “Trail of Death” by historian Jacob Piatt Dunn in 1909.
Father Petit was also a casualty of the march. He was ill when he arrived in Kansas on Nov. 4. He suffered from fever, possibly malaria, and spent several weeks in a weakened condition. When he received a letter giving him a new charge in Vincennes, Indiana, he left Kansas for there on Jan. 2, 1839. He was accompanied by Abraham Burnett, a Potawatami friend. He became severely ill as he traveled and went to St. Louis where he died on Feb. 10, 1839. He was 27 years old and is remembered by the Catholic Church as a Martyr of Charity.
There was little sympathy for the people being marched from their homes in that long ago day when numerous letter writers described Native Americans as savages. The Logansport Telegraph newspaper speculated, even if they had been wronged by the bad practices of a bad government, it was in the best interest of the Potowatami to submit.
So they did, and many of them died.
