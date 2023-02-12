The Valentine postcard from Ivan to “Miss Olema Moat” in 1911 informed her his father had the mumps and “the rest of us are expecting to have them. You better come over and get them to.” There was a bit of good news, at least Ivan seemed to regard it that way. “Well, I don’t half to recite english this morning, Miss Hill is sick and isent at school.” The Hoosier lad closed his Valentine to the girl in Vermilion Grove with, “I may come over next summer when the roads get good on my wheel.”
Two years later a Valentine postcard with more readable handwriting and correct spelling reached Olema Mote in the small Vermilion County village. It was mailed by her cousin Laverne from Chicago Heights. The message was short, “How are you and the rest? We are all well. Are you going to have a Valentine box at school. We aren’t.” Valentine boxes were a staple in most schools during that era and they continue to this day in some classrooms.
The Valentine postcards in the collection I looked through were from the first two decades of the 20th century. During that period of time, U.S. Mail bags were filled with colorful Valentine greetings when Feb. 14 came up on the calendar. A one cent stamp carried a messages to every corner of the nation. The penny rate stayed in effect from 1873 until 1952, with two brief interruptions when it went to two cents.
Not all Valentine postcards needed a signature. Frank received a card with a little boy and a Googly Eye girl on the front holding hands. The message to him was,“Well, Frank how goes it with you? Look at the other side–that’s how it is you know.” The message on the other side stated, “I won’t let go until you say yes, Kid.”
The word “Kid” was present on a number of cards. Gladys received a card signed “The Kokomo Kid” apologizing for being late with his greeting and thanking her for the timely arrival of her “postal.” Several cards had Kid in the opening salutation on the back of the card.
A bit of 1913-1914 history was included in a card depicting a girl being serenaded by a young man. The card contained the following message. “July 25th 1913, Gave Ben up. Nov. 15 1913, Gave Paul up. Jan’25–1914, Began going with Art, April 15th-1914. Art ditched me.” A brief tale of Ben, Paul and Art authored by an anonymous lady.
Not all Valentine postcards were sent on Valentine’s Day. A Valentine sent to Miss Golda in Danville from Potomac was postmarked November 18, 1912. “Hello Kid, How you was? I am fine and dandy,” her admirer wrote. He inquired if she enjoyed the social at Gravat school. He noted he didn’t think much of it but stated “you looked sweet.” Gravat was a tiny rural Vermilion County school. The written message ended with “Good By Sweet H” and a number of Xs.
It cost a penny to purchase a Valentine postcard in 1910, and a cent to send it, and send them people did. Cupids and hearts adorned many cards, and flowers were often present. Many senders inquired about the health of the recipient and commented on their own. One writer was able to fit more than a hundred and thirty words into the brief space available for a message. Among a myriad of comments card senders also commented on the muddy roads that made travel difficult. They also made remarks about the autos that had just arrived and were challenging the mud.
There were many cards in the collection viewed that expressed feelings of the heart. A favorite was a message a young sender mailed to a heart throb expressing his affection. He made several corrections to the row and seat number so she could find him in at school. After all his work, his seat location was hardly legible on the unsigned card.
Perhaps all she needed to do was look for a very nervous young man. Valentine’s Day, some things do remain the same through the centuries.
