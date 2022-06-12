It was a perfect June day at the Salt Kettle Rest Area on I-74. It was the day the Vermilion County Museum Society was reopening the trail to the Pioneer Cemetery at the site.
It had been closed several months due to a windstorm that downed a number of trees and broke off others. Several of them fell on the trail and others surrounded an informational sign. Patty Marano, who managed the rest area, and others spent a lot of volunteer time and effort restoring the trail.
A little dog was barking at a Canadian goose that was defending other geese near the rest area pond that day. The shrill voice of the tiny creature probably annoyed the large gander. It was not hard to figure out what he might have been thinking. “Really, little guy, you want to do this?” He had his neck extended and was stalking the little fellow when the lady walking him pulled him away and strolled back toward her car.
A man was fishing in the pond with a large metal disk attached to a heavy line. He said he was searching for metal items that might rest at the bottom of the pond. The metal disk he was casting and drawing slowly back through the water was a strong magnet. He was curious about the Pioneer Cemetery.
Like others I had visited with over the years at the rest area, he was surprised to learn there was a little cemetery nearby. I told him about Edward Wilson, the man who came to America from Ireland in 1802 at the age of 17. He fought as a member of the Maryland Militia in 1814 in the Battle of Baltimore. Francis Scott Key was also present at that battle and was inspired to compose the words that became the national anthem.
Wilson came to Vermilion County in 1832 and began purchasing land. He bought 17 tracts of government land. His large holdings included the area where the rest area is and the Pioneer Cemetery where he was laid to rest.
Edward was a wealthy man when he died in 1840, and in the next decade Abraham Lincoln represented his children in court. It was an interesting case that saw Lincoln bringing suit against his good friend Rev. Enoch Kingsbury of Danville. The two men remained friends despite the lawsuit and Lincoln appointed Kingsbury postmaster of Danville when he became president. A prenuptial agreement Edward Wilson had with his second wife, Caroline Searl, was witnessed by Isaac Walker, who later became one of the first United States senators from Wisconsin. Details of the trial and outcome are available at the Vermilion County Museum.
The trail through the woods to the Pioneer Cemetery was established in the autumn of 2012. It was opened to the public in the spring of 2013 after the cemetery was renovated. In the last nine years, people from all over the United States and from foreign countries have walked the trail to visit the handful of stones, They read about Wilson and the history of the area on the informational boards at the rest area and the cemetery.
After visiting with the treasure hunter, I moved on to the woodland trail. After a little trimming and moving a few fallen small trees from the trail, the barrier that blocked it was moved and it was reopened on June 4, 2022. While it was closed, someone had placed a small American flag at the grave of Edward Wilson for Memorial Day. The veteran has been resting in the woodland setting for more than 180 years, but he has not been forgotten.
