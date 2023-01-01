Dora Barker was 12 years old when she dipped her pen in ink and wrote her name on the second page of her “Elementary Grammar” book. Under her signature the young girl inscribed, “Ridge Farm, Ills. Jan 1st 1877.” The message announcing the new year was underlined in the small 1869 text Dora put pen to.
The little volume was in a box of books I bought at a sale years ago. It was one of the orphans being discarded at a library sale. The condition of the book reflected it had experienced some hard travels through time as it made its way to the cardboard box. The spine no longer supported the pages, the cover was not readable, and there was a large moisture stain on the book’s face. But when the cover is opened, there is Dora’s message as readable today as it was 146 years ago, a touchstone from the past; name, date and place.
A bit of research found Dora’s full name was Theadora Barker and she was one of seven children born to Perez and Mary J. Baker Barker. Dora’s journey through life began near Metcalf in Edgar County on Nov. 27, 1864. Her father Perez died in 1875 when she was 10 years old. She had also lost two younger brothers and an infant sister.
Following the death of Perez the family moved to Ridge Farm, where Dora’s grandfather Hyram (Hiram) Baker lived and she began attending Ridge Farm school. The school name was penciled in the grammar book. The text may have been passed down to Mary Alice, her younger sister. She evidently preferred to be called Alice and that is the name she wrote in a number of places in the book.
In 1879 Dora’s mother married Marion Smith, and she and her siblings had a step-father and a step-brother. Later, a half-brother from the union of Mary and Marion joined Dora’s family. In 1889 she married Charles Archbold and moved to Prairie Township in Edgar County where he farmed. The 1910 census noted he employed two hired men and a housekeeper.
Dora outlived Charles by 31 years and when she passed away in 1948 in Ridge Farm, her sister Mary Alice, also widowed, was living with her. Dora had no children but did have a number of nieces and nephews. Her obituary noted she was active in the Federated Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She also left a message behind in her “Elementary Grammar” book.
On page 160, the following is written in her young hand. It is an appropriate verse that transcends the passage of time from a book held together with one thread.
May your days be days of happiness,
And your nights of sweet repose,
And your pathway strewn with flowers,
Fragrant as the rose.
