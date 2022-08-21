Jim Hart was not bashful about describing a horse he once owned as being the most intelligent animal that ever walked the face of the earth.
The regulars who whiled away a few hours at Jim’s Texaco gas service station located on old Illinois Route 10 in Oakwood heard marvelous stories about Jim’s horse. Russell Rodgers, a friend of his, recalled the horse reportedly could do about everything except hook itself up to the buggy.
Jim sold Texaco Fire Chief gas at his station and it wasn’t long until the regulars who gathered there had tagged him with the name “Big Chief.” It was a name that stuck with him the rest of his life, but the good-natured big man didn’t seem to mind. Rodgers remembered Jim could take it and pass it out when it came to banter. He recalled telling Jim about an event he once witnessed that proved mules were more intelligent than horses.
Before he came to Vermilion County in the 1920s to operate several grain elevators, Russell worked at an elevator in Indiana. He was just a kid then, but he remembered the event well. It seems one day a mechanical problem occurred during ear corn harvest and a number of horses pulling wagons loaded with corn were backed up for some distance.
“On this particular day, something spooked one of the teams,” he recalled. “It could have been something the wind blew at the horses, or an animal running under their feet, it doesn’t take much.” Anyway, the team decided to leave right away and the driver lost control of his horses.
That wagon caught the wagon ahead of it when it pulled out, they both upset and the teams headed for the next county, pulling the remains of the wagons with them. Of course other horses that were nearby didn’t want to be left out, so they also struck out for who knows where. When it was all over, no one was hurt, but there was a general tangle of wagons and horses, and ear corn was scattered from here to there. The two men who had lost their wagons were about to square off when cooler heads prevailed.
Through the whole thing, a team of mules were about one back from the wagon that started the ruckus. The mule wagon was the only one left in place near the elevator when the excitement ended. The old mules just stood there and watched. The fellow who ran the elevator confided to me, “Those mules had more sense than all those horses put together, and certainly more sense than the drivers who had left their wagons to visit with each other, and were now trying to coral their horses.”
Russell, like Jim, was a horse lover and he kept a riding horse most of his life, but he was convinced the sure footed mule was more intelligent than a horse. He never forgot the answer Jim Hart gave him when he finished the story of the runaway horses.
He said Jim looked at him with a big smile on his face and said, “Russell, that doesn’t prove a thing. Those were Hoosier horses, what did you expect them to do?”
