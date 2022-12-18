The small red cedar stands like a sentinel on the old railroad right-of-way. The fact it defied a fire that swept through the property years ago earned it a reprieve from being removed. It was just a little twig then, less than a foot above the prairie soil.
It was located where Marilyn Campbell and Doris Westfall were successful in establishing a prairie garden. That took place a half century ago. When the two naturalists discovered there were dozens of different native prairie plants growing on the short section of rail line near Bronson, they spearheaded the move to protect the plants. They were successful in their efforts and the preservation was carried out under the guidance of the Vermilion County Conservation District. A garden lease was given to that organization by the railroad company.
In the years that followed, Doris, Marilyn and volunteers kept trees from growing there, removed invasive species and used periodic burnings to renew the prairie growth. Red cedars were removed along with other trees that threatened the habitat of the native prairie plants. Over the years, the site produced seed and starts to establish other prairie plots.
Jesse Cundiff was one of the volunteers who helped care for the prairie garden. He pointed out the little cedar that had survived the fire when we were removing weed trees from the property one autumn. He noted he had spotted the tiny tree when he was searching for the elusive morel mushroom the previous spring. He was impressed with the will to live the cedar exhibited. A bit of green was showing above the burned section. It was unusual for a small cedar to survive the intense fire the prairie grass created when burned. Its thin bark and flammable leaves would have provided fuel for the blaze.
It was clear Jesse wanted to leave the little survivor, so we agreed one tiny cedar was not going to threaten a quarter-mile section of prairie. The wisp of a tree with a charred bottom and a tiny green crown became a companion of the giant bluestem, blazing star, and other native plants that made up the neighborhood where it had taken root. The little cedar grew, but its growth was slowed by the damage it had received from the fire.
In following years, volunteers cleared a circle around it to give protection when a controlled burn took place. In a decade or so, it had raised its head above many of its neighbors. One year when volunteers were clearing material from under the tree before a burn, Ray Burke noted the circle was becoming larger. That it was, by the end of the first decade of the 21st century, the little tree was threatening to top the tallest prairie grass.
When work commenced on the Kickapoo Rail Trail, it became obvious the construction would be detrimental to the prairie garden when it reached the section near Bronson. For that reason the volunteers quit maintaining the prairie garden, at least until the trails is finished and surviving prairie plants are inventoried.
As for the little red cedar, this December it towers over the sleeping remnants of the Grand Prairie that surround it. When work begins on its section of rail trail, the tree’s location places it in dire danger. For now, it is safe and when this time of year rolls around, there have been suggestions to decorate the little cedar, but that has never happened.
Even without decorations, as long as it stands, it will be remembered as Jesse’s little Christmas tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.