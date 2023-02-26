I noticed there was a new speed limit sign on the east end of the turnpike that connects the thriving villages of Oakwood and Bronson.
When I told my wife Sue, she questioned why I would label a mile or so of rural road a urnpike. I informed her there was a story connected to that title. It involved two of the favorite people of my youth.
They were Wilson Hazelbaker and Perry “Pudge” Wilson. When those two got together it was certainly worth the price of admission. If they couldn’t make you laugh, you were missing a funny bone. They were close friends, or as Pudge informed me, brothers by name, not blood. When they had an audience, the two would find some subject they would disagree on and then an entertaining debate would follow.
The turnpike was one of the subjects I witnessed them debate. Pudge had given the road that name and they argued on the proper wordage to use to enlarge the title. The exchange took place in the hardware store at Oakwood. A few chairs and a long wooden counter provided seats for idlers. Wilson and Pudge usually perched on the counter.
Wilson opened the conversation by causally mentioning there wasn’t much traffic on the Bronson-Oakwood Turnpike when he came into Oakwood. He was a staunch defender of the tiny, sovereign village of Bronson located about a mile west of Oakwood.
Pudge picked up on the name Wilson had attached to his turnpike and noted it was fine to include Bronson in the title, as long as that name was preceded by Oakwood. He pointed out Oakwood was a much larger village than Bronson. He also observed Bronson was not incorporated and at best was a distant suburb of Oakwood.
Wilson agreed Oakwood did have more people, at least at the present time, but he suggested Pudge look at the alphabet. He would find, if he looked closely, that B came well before O. He also noted that Bronson’s smaller population was an asset; it left more room for growth. He calculated two people moving into the village would have raised the percentage of population growth up several points.
If a stranger would have walked in on the two, the impression would have been they were about to come to blows. Unscripted, Wilson and Pudge were as adept at their impromptu performances as any veteran vaudevillian would have been. After several minutes of exchanges between the two, the entertaining debate ended in a draw. Amused observers drifted away and would tell others they should have been present for the latest performance of the two.
Pudge Wilson and Wilson Hazelbaker played practical jokes, and provided enjoyment for others all their lives. Entertaining wasn’t their profession, it was their avocation and they did it well. Their antics were good for the soul and they will always be remembered with a smile.
Pudge’s turnpike has evolved over the years, it originally was a dirt trek, then it was graveled. Following that, in the early part of the 20th century, a 10-foot-wide slab of concrete was poured. That was the road Pudge and Wilson debated on that long ago day.
In the years that followed the concrete was covered and the road was gradually widened until it gained a respectable width. In recent years a center line has been marked on the old highway. Perhaps it does deserve Pudge’s title. Sue gave some thought to that and had a question. “Why didn’t they name it Bronson-Oakwood Turnpike for westbound travelers and Oakwood-Bronson Turnpike for those traveling east?”
Of course that wouldn’t have worked, because then, there would not have been anything to debate.
