The Ameren man pulled in about 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
“Looks like you have a problem,” he said as he eyed the power lines on the ground among the downed tree limbs. “We’re working on it, but I don’t know if they will get here today,” he said. He received two or three messages while we were talking. There was a crew working near the Pollywogs and he thought they might fix the problem. “But I’m not promising they will be here today, promises get you in trouble,” he said as he smiled before he drove away.
About 6 p.m., a bucket truck, service truck and pick-up pulled in. “Happy Fourth of July,” the service truck driver called out as he began to unload equipment. The men were from Chicago, Ohio and West Virginia. In a few minutes they were freeing the lines from the tree limbs. Then one of the linemen went to the bucket truck to put it in position to pull the lines up.
As the lineman in the bucket worked I asked his co-workers how people were responding to being out of power several days. “Not too bad,” one of them said. The other one observed most people have at least a two-day tolerance for being out of power.
They had been working long hours, then sleeping a little, and then working long hours again. The tool they used for cutting wires felt like lifting an anvil, but the lineman handled it with ease. Their profession is one that requires physical fitness as well as skill and knowledge.
“I only have five years left and then I retire,” the Chicago member of the crew told me as we watched one of his partners pull the lines to the final pole. “I’m ready to go home, this storm work is exhausting,” he observed. It was clear they were tired while they worked as a team to complete the repairs. One of the men wore a shirt that had a tear all the way across the back. “That wasn’t there this morning,” he noted when asked about it.
“Is there any chance we can leave him here?” the Ohio lineman asked, pointing to the bucket man. “He is really slowing down.” My wife Sue mentioned we did have an empty room. The subject of the good-natured banter stared down from his lofty perch and warned his hecklers he had been known to drop things. “Well, I guess we will keep him, we need someone to drive the truck,” his friend commented.
It was more than 70 years ago when I was a boy that I watched a pioneer lineman install the final connection to this same farm home. It was in the latter part of the 1940s and was made possible by the Rural Electrification Administration. President Roosevelt created the REA to bring electricity to rural areas. The REA dated to the 1930s but World War II had interrupted its progress.
The pole the bucket man was installing wires on stood near where the original pole had been installed all those years ago. New poles had been installed several times, but always at the original site. The latest one was much larger and taller than the first pole that had carried juice to the farm. That’s what people named the current flowing through the lines back then. When that first lineman came in the house and turned on a light, I was awed by how bright it was. He lived in Fithian, about five miles away.
When the final repair was made on Independence Day, the lineman came down from the pole and said, “Give her a try, you should have power.” The juice flowed safely through the lines, just as it did that first time three quarters of a century ago. It was 7 p.m.
While they were working, the Chicago lineman had received a message informing him he would not be going home when this work was finished, he was to go to St. Louis the next day to repair storm damage. He was philosophical about the news. “Well, at least it will be a change of scenery,” he said. When my wife offered refreshments, they turned her down. They noted they still had time for one more job. Then they drove away, a little convoy on its way to make another utility customer happy.
In the 75 years power has flowed to the farm, there have been ice storms, wind storms, and other causes of power outages, but it has seldom lasted very long. Even when all the power poles and lines went down in a n ice storm years ago over a wide area, power was restored in less than two weeks.
Linemen, thank you for all you do, even on Independence Day.
