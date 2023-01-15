The election of Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2023 did not compare with the drama that surrounded the election of the Speaker in 1860.
The threads holding the nation together were beginning to part when the 36th Congress met in December 1859 to elect a Speaker of the House. It would take 44 votes and eight weeks to complete the task. The clash between unionists, secessionists, abolitionists and slavery advocates resulted in mayhem. There were fiery debates, threats exchanged and pushing and shoving among members of the House.
James D. Kilpatrick kept local readers informed of the happenings in Washington in his weekly Danville newspaper, Vermilion County Press. The front page of the young editor’s paper carried news of the House and Senate while the House attempted to elect a Republican speaker. It was evident from the language and actions of members of those bodies the nation was approaching a crisis.
News was delivered to Danville by telegraph. The wires that carried the news had been described as a “flash of lightning” when they reached Springfield, Illinois, in 1844. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was in that city following the epic struggle taking place in the U.S. Capitol. Still referred to as a “Backwoods Lawyer” by some, events over the next several months would propel Abe to the presidency.
Kilpatrick was an acquaintance of Lincoln and was also very interested in the process underway to elect a Speaker of the House. He was a critic of the slave states as their elected officials continued to mention possible secession during heated debates in the capitol.
The book, “The Impending Crisis,” was mentioned during the weeks it took to elect a Speaker. The 1857 volume was banned in the slave states but was being sold in E. H. Palmer’s book store in Danville. It pointed out the difference in the economy of the free states compared to the slave states. Using United States census figures from 1850, author Hinton Rowan Helper pointed out the free states enjoyed a developing, successful economy while the economy in the slave states was stagnant. Kilpatrick carried news of the book on the front page of his paper during the time Republicans were struggling to elect a Speaker.
Helper also noted the slave states poor record on education in his book. Numbers showed there were more public schools in Illinois and Indiana than in nine combined slave states. In the south education was provided to those who could afford it by tutors. The author was forced to leave the south after his book was published.
On February 8, 1860, the voting ended for Speaker when William Pennington of New Jersey was elected to the position with the 117 required votes. The 62-year-old attorney was a former governor of his home state. He was a former Whig who became a member of the Republican Party when it was formed.
Kilpatrick reported the election of Pennington in his Vermilion County Press and noted the information came by Telegraphic News. He placed a sub-headline, “The Disunionists Demolished!” at the head of the article. Kilpatrick would be one of the young men wearing the Union blue in the war that would soon erupt between North and South.
The Green Mountain Freeman, an anti-slavery newspaper located in Montpelier, Vermont, also celebrated the election of Pennington. “The long and disgraceful contest for Speaker of the 36 Congress was closed last Wednesday, by the election of William Pennington of New Jersey,” was printed under the headline, “The House Organized.” The paper declared it was a “Triumph of the friends of the Union and the Constitution, the upholders of the law, and the lovers of order,” over their “fanatical, treasonable, Union-hating, corrupt and demoralized,” opponents.
The eight week battle to elect Pennington to the Speaker position was followed in less than a year by the tectonic upheaval of states seceding from the Union. By 1865, hundreds of thousands had died in America’s Civil War and the rebellion was defeated. The wayward states all returned to the Union.
There have been no other elections of Speaker of the House of Representatives that compare to the length, and gravity, of Pennington’s election in 1860.
