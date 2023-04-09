They were a familiar sight, the little cars, slithering quietly along on the rails. Some people titled them interurban cars, most referred to them as streetcars. For nearly a half century, the electric cars connected Danville with Champaign-Urbana.
The Illinois Traction line bordered the farm where I lived and the streetcars were a moving figment of my childhood. Unless crops blocked the view, I would see them every day, like giant beetles attached to a wire. Their presence seemed as eternal as the sunrise, but it wasn’t. In 1952 the last streetcar made its way over those rails.
I recall a trip I made on the cars with my older sister Reva. It was on a summer day and she decided to go to Danville to visit her cousin Ethel Richter who was working at Block and Kuhl on North Vermilion Street. Ethel worked there after she graduated from high school. Her future husband William Eichorst was in the Army Air Corps and he was in China when World War II ended.
We walked to the street car line north of the farm and she informed me we would wait there. I was a kid but I was old enough to know that was not a stop for the streetcar. Oakwood was where we always caught the cars. She was confident it would stop and I was just as confident I had taken a long walk to watch it go by.
After quite a wait the car came into sight from the west and I was sure it would sweep on by. When it was still a distance away, Reva stepped near the rails and began waving a scarf or some such object. To my astonishment the car slowed and came to a halt. When we boarded, the man operating the car greeted her like a family member. I learned later he was a friend of my father. There were a number of flag stops on the line between Danville and Champaign where people could flag down the cars for a ride, but that certainly wasn’t one of them. I was told I rode the cars many times when I was young, but that is one trip I clearly remembered.
The cars usually made a few stops between Oakwood and the station in Danville. My favorite sights were the three bridges over the rivers the IT line crossed. The cars did sway a lot as they traveled and it sometimes made one wonder if they would wobble off the rails.
Bob Andrews recalled an incident his father told him about that happened in the 1920s when one of the cars had a minor derailment near Oakwood High School. The two-man streetcar crew recruited a number of the largest students from the high school and they assisted in putting the trolley back on the track.
The Illinois Traction provided reliable transportation for people in numerous villages in the county as well as flag stops in rural areas. It was born before the automobile began its quest to rule transportation and continued to operate through two world wars and the Great Depression.
Eventually, paved roads and America’s love of the automobile brought about the demise of the streetcar lines in the county. The IT cars still had riders when it shut down, they just didn’t have enough of them. It was no longer a profitable operation.
Many people were adversely affected by the end of service, for not every family taking advantage of IT transportation owned an automobile. It was reported there were only 25 million cars on the road in 1950, but that number would more than double during the decade of the ‘50s.
The rails are gone and the lines are down that powered the streetcars that traversed the Vermilion County prairie for decades, but the IT lives on, thanks to a remarkable group of dedicated people who created the Illinois Traction Society.
