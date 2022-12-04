There was a railroad station in Vermilion County long before the first railroad tracks were laid.
It was located in the village of Ridge Farm and Abraham Smith was the conductor on the line. Smith was proud of his station on the Underground Railroad.
Unlike many other stations on the line that were clandestine, Smith made no secret of his role as a conductor. He wrote about his activities on the freedom line in anti-slavery newspapers and gave speeches condemning slavery.
Smith was outraged by the individuals who came to Illinois to attempt to capture people seeking freedom. He observed the men who pursued the “poor slaves” who escaped into Illinois were possessed by a “superlative degree of cowardly meanness.”
He noted a growing number of citizens in the state were joining him in resisting these men in the years preceding the Civil War.
The Quaker from Ridge Farm knew the Liberty Tree was growing.
John Calvert was one of the men who came to Illinois in an attempt to arrest escaping slaves. An experience he had gives credence to Smith’s belief people were turning against the “cowardly meanness” of people like Calvert.
Calvert was in Chicago attempting to arrest individuals when he began doing business with the Southern Telegraph office in that growing city. James Gamble was manager of the office with the magic wires messages could be transported over.
Calvert noted while in Chicago he left 32 telegraph dispatches with Gamble’s office to be sent to St. Louis. The man noted they all required an immediate answer. He reported he received not one answer to his messages and he accused the telegraph company of suppressing information. To make matters worse, he observed, the information in one of his messages had been used to pass a warning to Detroit that he was coming there next.
The southern man noted he had expected the United States Post Office in Chicago to be better than the telegraph service, but he was bitterly disappointed. He observed he should have received a number of letters while in the city, but he only received two, and both had been opened. Individuals from the Chicago post office and the telegraph office denied any wrong doing on their part in dealing with the disgruntled St. Louis man.
Calvert’s 1850 excursion to Chicago, Detroit and Canada to arrest fugitives ended in total failure, as he was forced to return to St. Louis without a single captive. As Abraham Smith had observed in the 1840s, the drum beat against slavery was growing in the free north.
Abraham operated his station on the Underground Railroad for many years. On one occasion he observed a southerner saw his quarry leaving on the freedom line from Smith’s home and made no effort to apprehend him. The good Quaker commented perhaps he had convinced the man it was wrong to attempt to arrest a “poor fellow flying from injustice.”
Smith had a clear vision of the future of slavery. He observed, “That it shall end, I have no doubt. But I doubt that the end shall come peacefully.” History proved he was right.
