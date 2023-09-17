Henrietta Marsh Prince came to the growing village of Danville from Maine in the 1850s. Her brother, Tom, had preceded the young woman and he was in business in the Vermilion County seat. Henrietta roomed in the home of attorney Oliver Davis and his wife Sarah in Danville. The educated Easterner assisted in the care of their children as well as teaching school.
When the Civil War shattered the national unity in 1861, Vermilion County men marched off to war. The young recruits, struggling to become soldiers, corresponded with the pretty young school teacher they referred to as Miss Prince. She knew a number of the young men before the war and wrote to a few of them. A letter was a fine morale booster for a soldier far from home, especially one from an attractive, unmarried school teacher
Prince’s brother Tom was married to Lucretia Brown, who had two brothers fighting in the war. Tom Brown was 16 years old and he was with the 37th Illinois Volunteer Infantry, his older brother William fought with Colonel Lew Wallace’s 11th Indiana Infantry. William was killed in the Battle of Shiloh in 1862. Like the Brown family, many other Vermilion County families soon became subjected to the tragedy of war as the conflict continued.
Tom Brown wrote frequently to Miss Prince and urged her to write to write to him. In his letters to his mother the teenage soldier suggested she also tell Miss Prince to keep up a steady correspondence with him. It was apparent he felt an attraction to the young woman whose brother had married his sister. Miss Prince did write to the newly minted soldier.
Lucretia’s life was shattered in 1862 when her husband, Tom Prince, died suddenly at the age of 28, leaving her with three young children. She moved back to the home of her parents and they assisted her through the hard times.
It seems the letters written by Miss Prince to Tom Brown became less frequent as she mourned the death of her brother. On June 10, 1863, Tom wrote his mother, “Miss Prince has never answered that letter that I sent by you.” Twelve days later the youth lamented in a letter, “I have been looking for a letter from Miss Prince for a long time.”
She was still writing to soldiers, but the one who had gained her affection was not Tom Brown. It was Raymond W. Hanford, Quartermaster of the Fourth Illinois Cavalry. He was a Danville attorney who had given up his law practice to serve in the military. Tom Brown’s friend Ben Bandy knew of the attraction she had for Hanford and he noted in a letter to Tom, “I can not imagine you without Miss Prince.”
Henrietta Prince continued to write the soldiers through the war. She also assisted in activities to provide for the troops. She and Alice Wilkinson secured a new flag for the 35th Illinois Volunteer Infantry when their regimental flag became battle stained and tattered. The 35th was commanded by Col. William P. Chandler of Danville. When he returned the worn flag of the 35th to be preserved in a place of honor in Danville, he noted it was stained with the blood of flag bearer Preston, who had died carrying the flag at the Battle of Missionary Ridge.
Miss Prince continued to live with the Davis family during the war. She tutored children and taught school. She was there when Victor Leseure and his wife came with the telegram announcing Col. Harmon had been killed in the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain in 1864. Leseure asked Oliver and Sarah Davis to accompany them to deliver the sad news to the Colonel’s family at their home on East Main Street in Danville. Davis and Harmon had been law partners before the war.
Harmon’s young daughter, nine-year-old Lucy, recalled the news devastated the family. When they had recovered a bit her mother instructed her to go to the Davis home. Lucy recalled Miss Prince met her at the gate and comforted her with the words, “O Lu, you have a Father in heaven if you have none on earth.”
Following the war Henrietta Prince and Raymond Hanford were married in November 1866. Their son John was born Aug. 18, 1867. Life must have looked promising for the former Miss Prince whose husband became county judge in 1868, but fate was not kind to the young woman. On July 11, 1869, her infant son John died, and on the 24th of that month, she too breathed her last following the birth of her namesake daughter. The daughter survived and lived a full life.
The young woman lived only 33 years, a brief life, but she warmed the hearts of Union soldiers during the Civil War with her letters and her support.
