Four years after the first horseless carriage visited Danville on May 24, 1896, Danville had an auto club. The city was not unique in having a club, they were being established across America. The automobile was still in its infant stage, but the gas powered buggy steered with levers had captured the public’s attention. A steering wheel would soon replace the levers.
In Chicago a number of auto clubs combined to form the American Automobile Association in the first decade of the 20th century, a non-profit that would become known throughout the nation as Triple A. One of the prominent members of the Association was the Chicago Motor Club. The visionaries at AAA felt there would be a need for road service in the future for the machines that were rattling over roads better suited to horses and buggies. People might even need maps and other assistance. History proved they were right. The Association promoted good roads and safety as America’s love affair with the automobile grew into a national passion.
Millions of people joined the auto club as mass produced cars swarmed the improving highway system of the nation. Cities all across the country, including Danville, soon had Triple A offices. For decades the city had a Triple A and a Chicago Motor Club office.
There was certainly a need for the road assistance offered. Among roadside problems were tires that did not last, radiators that leaked, broken belts and batteries that died. Triple A established a network of service providers across the nation that looked after its members. It wasn’t 9 to 5 service five days a week, it was provided 24/7.
In the organization’s 1951 service directory for Illinois, six Triple A providers were listed in Danville. Harold’s Garage on North Vermilion Street offered 24 hour service. Ribbe’s Service Station on East Main Street provided service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prickett’s Auto Service on Harrison Street noted a locksmith service was also provided.
Vermilion County also had AAA providers in other towns. Hoopeston had two service places, with Charles P. Fuller & Son offering 24 hour service. In Rossville it was Cornell Auto Service. In the tiny village of East Lynn it was Greenwood’s Garage on Main Street.
Motorists on Illinois 49 could call King’s Garage for service in Rankin. There was a night phone number of 152 to call if the garage was closed. In Allerton on that route it was Parnell’s Garage offering 14 hour service. East of Allerton in Sidell it was Guthrie’s Garage. A few miles north in Fairmount, Davison Garage was the place to call. A phone number was given for service after hours.
For folks traveling through the center of the county on Illinois 10, the Triple A service provider in Fithian was the Ford dealer, Stallings Motor Company. A phone number was given for service after hours. In Muncie on that route it was the Muncie Garage, offering 24 hour service. A few miles to the east it was McVey’s Service station, also with a number for after hours.
In Potomac on Illinois 119, Orr’s Service Station was the AAA server. A few miles west in Armstrong it was Davies Standard Service providing 24 hour service to customers of the Association. Chanute Field was still in operation and a lot of traffic on Illinois 119 was generated by the Air Force base.
Ingram Bros. Garage provided service in Bismarck. In Catlin, Songer Chevrolet Sales was the provider with a phone number listed for service after hours. In Georgetown, McMaster Chevrolet Sales and Service offered 24 hour AAA assistance. Stephenson Auto Shop was the 24 hour service provider a few miles south in Ridge Farm.
With the improvement in automobile design and the roads they traveled on, there were fewer problems for drivers. With these improvements there was less need for road assistance to be close at hand. Automobile Diagnostics in Danville is the Triple A provider for repairs in Vermilion County at the present time.
The number of AAA servers declined but the organization retained its membership by also changing with the times. It continued to offer road side assistance but also expanded into other areas of service to members. Among other things, it began selling insurance, providing more assistance for customers going on vacations, and offering discounted tickets for assorted venues in the nation.
The American Automobile Association has tens of millions of members in the United States. There is a touchstone to the past of the organization in Chicago. It is the landmark Chicago Motor Club building on Wacker Drive. An architectural gem, it opened in 1929 with great fanfare. The building was saved by preservationists and today it is a Hampton Inn. It is still a beautiful building and retains vestiges of past grandeur.
When the Chicago Motor Club building opened, the Chicago Tribune declared the building was “a monument to the progress of motordom.” Perhaps it is also a monument to all those AAA service providers who worked 24/7, while motordom was making that progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.