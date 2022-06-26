It was the first opportunity to purchase five dollar plus gas so I pulled in at Casey’s and put 20 gallons in the truck. It cost a little more than $100. The war on petroleum in America is apparently a great success. Old Blue, my pickup, sometimes gets thirsty, and eventually won’t move unless that thirst is quenched. Blue is ancient, but doesn’t have a lot of miles on the register. The grand plan seems to close all those service stations in the next few years.
One hundred twenty years ago, there were no service stations in Vermilion County. There were only a few gas buggies struggling over the dirt roads when the 20th century was born, and they were regarded as just a passing fad by many. If a driver wanted to buy gas then, he had to go to one of the general stores that handled it. Gasoline was mainly used for lighting, heating and cooking. It was a bother for a storekeeper to have to wait on someone with one of the nuisance machines. But customers were customers.
The proprietor of the business would take a measuring can to the storeroom where the gasoline was kept in a barrel on a rack. He would fill the vessel with measured fuel and carry it out to the waiting vehicle. Then the gasoline was carefully poured through a chamois lined funnel, to remove water and foreign material from the combustible liquid. The driver then paid a few cents per gallon for the fill up and rattled away.
Clara Tincher of Danville recalled her family bought a Lozier in the early 1900s. Production of the Lozier began in 1900 and lasted 15 years. She recalled people were amazed that she and her husband John drove it from Dayton, Ohio, to Danville in one day. She recalled when Illinois began issuing license plates, her family received the 147th one issued. Clara was born in 1870 and witnessed great changes in her 98 years of life.
A sign of the changing times was illustrated by two businesses in the tiny village of Allerton in Vermilion County. J. W. Miller was selling farm implements and buggies and the Allerton Machine Shop operated by Winfield and Hood was selling automobiles. Miller notified buyers he had a complete line of “buggies and surries.” He urged prospective buyers to “come and get your choice while you can.” Allerton Machine was selling Lamberts, Glides, Maxwells and the E-M-F. The buggy and surrey would soon be relegated to history, as would the selection of cars selected by Allerton Machine. But it was a picture of a dying mode of transportation and a newborn one in the same small village. Numerous companies would attempt to build cars in the United States, and many of them would succeed.
The Lambert was manufactured in Anderson, Indiana, from 1905-1917. The E-M-F was built in Detroit from 1909-1912. The Glide was produced in Peoria from 1902-1919. The Maxwell, an auto Jack Benny made famous, was manufactured in Detroit from 1910-1925.
With dozens of new car companies erupting in the early years of the 20th century it began to appear the machines were not a passing fad. People realized the auto was here to stay when Henry Ford began producing the Model T. He put America on wheels with a car produced on an assembly line with a price tag people could afford.
The Ford success sparked a number of dealer openings. In 1912, the Delong Ford Agency opened in Fithian. (The opening date of 1911 was previously reported, but long time dealership owner Don Stallings said the correct date is 1912.) The agency has been open continuously since that date and is either the oldest, or second oldest Ford Agency in America. Several other Ford dealerships opened in the county to sell the Model Ts. As demand grew C. G. Layton, a merchant in Potomac, who began selling Standard Oil’s Red Crown gasoline from a wooden barrel in 1896 replaced it with a gas pump. It was located beside his store and connected to an underground tank.
With America becoming motorized in the first quarter of the 20th century, it was evident there was a great need for more petroleum production. Standard Oil was the dominant producer, but new companies were coming. In the years 1914, 1915 and 1916, 483 new companies joined Standard and the few others that existed. When it came to petroleum production, America dominated the 19th and much of the 20th century.
Now, more than 100 years after gasoline powered autos took the county by storm, the national policy is to use wind, sun and water as major power sources. The plan is to replace the fossil fuel industry in five or 10 years. If that happens, Old Blue may be retired when it gets thirsty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.