The postcard was more than 100 years old, but it enjoyed a place of honor at the top of a page in the family book of keepsakes. It had not always been there. It was a little tattered with two corners missing and a few stains on its faded face, but it was still easily readable. There was a story behind the card my Uncle Roy Richter received.
An ad he read in a paper or publication evidently struck a chord with him. It was from the Washington Civil Service School located right in the capitol of the U.S. It promised a glowing future for its graduates; a government position with a splendid salary and easy hours. That work must have sounded much more enticing than working on a farm in Vermilion County and running a threshing machine for his father in 1914.
Roy fired a letter off to the school stating he was interested and to send more information. His junior brothers were a little concerned about Roy heading for Washington City. After all, he was the leader of the various projects their father lined up for his sons. This included not only running a threshing machine but also occasional freight hauling jobs, like transporting the material for a bridge across the old Salt Fork River. Still, his young twin brothers knew, a man had to follow his dream.
It wasn’t long until a postcard was delivered right to the farm for Roy, thanks to the Rural Free Delivery system the government had bestowed on country people. Stamped right on the front of the card was the postmark, Washington D.C. It was from the Washington Civil Service School, and those fine people had mailed the card on Valentine’s Day, 1914.
The information on the card was even better than that in the ad in the paper. It informed Roy the school could teach anyone to pass a civil service examination. All that was required to be educated was for the person to be 18 years old, a citizen and have a common school education. The card also noted “no political pull” is needed to acquire one of these splendid positions.
It certainly sounded like a fine opportunity. Roy qualified by age, was a native born citizen and had attended the little Lake Shore grade school, just up the road from the farm. He could board a passenger train in Oakwood and be whisked away to Washington City.
He received the free booklet from the school but there were some tasks to finish before Roy could leave. He was a master mechanic and took care of repairs in the neighborhood. Then spring came and it didn’t seem right to leave the farm in farming season, so he stayed through the summer. He was living with his parents and in the autumn his father had lined up some extra work during the winter.
That was the pattern for a few years. Then World War I came and Roy joined the army and went to France with the 122nd Infantry. When he came home from the war, he didn’t pursue his education in Washington D.C. He farmed and used his mechanical skills as America’s love affair with the automobile swept the nation.
His twin brothers didn’t forget their older brother’s flirtation with going to “college” in the capitol. When they kidded him about it he had a ready answer. He told them he did land a government job in France, but it wasn’t as advertised. It wasn’t easy, the hours weren’t short and the pay wasn’t splendid.
Roy’s mother didn’t forget it either. She put the postcard in a scrapbook to be passed down through the generations.
