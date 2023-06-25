Looking through the 20 page program was like taking a trip through early 1920s Danville.
The members of the Young Ladies Sodality organization of St. Patrick’s Church had been very successful at selling dozens of advertisements for a performance of “Am I Intruding?” It was performed by the St. Patrick’s Dramatic Club. There would have been quite a gathering at the church on Danville’s East Main Street for the event.
There were numerous car makers in the nation the year the performance took place and a wide variety of vehicles would have been parked near the church. There would also have also been horse and buggies, because not everyone was sold on the new machines. Danville still had a few livery stables in the early ‘20s but there would only be one by 1931. It took a little time for the horseless carriage to triumph over its namesake.
One of the advertisers in the program was Amack Motor Co. on North Hazel Street. The company ran an auto livery where cars could be stored. Many vehicles still had canvas tops and were only used in the warm months. When winter came, fluids were drained and they were put into storage until spring. Of course, this also provided winter accommodations for rodents who were happy to chew on wiring, upholstery, and any other part of the machine they might choose to sink their teeth into. The liveries were short lived and shut down when autos became closed and hard topped.
Walter Gunn placed an advertisement for his law firm in the program. In the next decade he would become a member of the Illinois Supreme Court and would serve into the 1950s. He would be Chief Justice a few years. James A. Meeks also placed an ad for his law firm in the program. It noted the offices of Rearick & Meeks occupied the entire 12th Floor of the First National Bank building. Danville’s slender skyscraper was the premier business address in the 1920s. Meeks would serve several terms as a representative in the U.S. Congress in the next decade.
Doctor Pearlman’s dental practice was featured in the program. He informed people his office was located on Vermilion Street “Over Thompson’s Restaurant.” The popular restaurant was one owned by John R. Thompson who grew up on a Vermilion County farm. He is credited with establishing the first national chain of restaurants in the nation. His daughter Ruth never forgot the family’s Vermilion County roots and she donated hundreds of thousands of dollars back to local non-profits.
There were a number of coal and ice companies’ ads, with Beard Ice featuring “Electric Germless Ice.” The Danville Coal and Coke Company noted it had three yards to service customers. Central Coal Company promised delivery to every part of the city.
Frank Ryan placed a notice he was selling Paige and Jewett automobiles manufactured by the Paige Detroit Motor Car Co. He was located at 111 E. Van Buren. The Paige was a luxury auto manufactured from 1908 to 1927. The Jewett was in production from 1922 to 1926.
There was an ad for the three Piggly Wiggly stores in the city and two for cola. The Stuebe Bottling Company requested customers to “Ask For Lemon Cola.” It was noted the company manufactured all kinds of carbonated beverages at 809 East Main in Danville. One company that placed an ad has stood the test of time, that is the veteran firm of Anker Florist. It continues to this day.
The program gives a fine glimpse of Danville of yesteryear, when streetcars clattered over city streets and the St. Patrick’s Drama Club performed, “Am I Intruding.” They probably had a full house.
