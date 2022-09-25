James Kilpatrick was busy in the autumn of 1858. The 23-year-old publisher of the Vermilion County Press was doing some serious courting with Mary Cole and it was an election year. He was supporting Abraham Lincoln in the election and his weekly paper was all in for the man the young editor fondly referred to as Old Abe.
He and Mary were both natives of Vermilion County, born in the 1830s when the Salt Works were a major industry and Native Americans were still coming to Danville to trade. In 1858 the Native Americans had been removed and the little village on the bluff above the Vermilion River was growing. A railroad had recently arrived and it was predicted the village might grow to 2,000 souls in the future.
Mary’s father, Peleg Cole, had the distinction of operating the first distillery in Vermilion County as early as 1830. His name can also be found with a list of other pioneers on an early document pledging funds to build a bridge across the Vermilion River. The distillery didn’t last long and it was decades before the Vermilion was bridged, but his actions put Peleg in the history ledger.
Abe was running against Stephen Douglas for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1858. The title “Rail Splitter” had been affixed to Lincoln and the fiery orator Douglas was titled the “Little Giant.” The two men were involved in a number of debates that election year. In September they both arrived in Danville, not to debate, but to deliver separate addresses. Douglas would speak on Sept. 21 and Lincoln would deliver his address the next day.
Lincoln stayed with his friend Doctor William Fithian at his home at 116 N. Gilbert St. when he arrived by train on that long ago Sept. 21. Kilpatrick was among those who greeted him when the train pulled into the station on East Main Street. The young publisher noted there was also a delegation of 37 young ladies all dressed in white and a dense crowd of supporters there to greet the lanky lawyer. When Abe appeared, Kilpatrick recorded, “three times three cheers were given by hundreds of strong voices.” His supporters then followed their candidate the half mile or so to Doctor Fithian’s home.
Lincoln was welcomed by the Doctor and went inside, but his supporters remained outside and called for him to make a few remarks. It was late in the evening but Lincoln did not want to disappoint his friends. He exited his second floor bedroom through a window, reportedly in his stocking feet, to a balcony on the south side of the house. He then made a few remarks to the torch bearing people gathered below. Kilpatrick was among them and he noted Lincoln’s words were “frequently interrupted by the most vociferous cheering we ever heard.”
The Vermilion County Press editor had attended the speech Douglas gave on the Sept. 21 and would hear Lincoln’s on the following day. He noted Douglas gave a speech much like the ones the public had already seen in print. He reported following the address he heard much dissatisfaction expressed by Democrats, in regard to Judge Douglas’ speech. “They were looking for a god but found a man.” He observed Lincoln’s address the following day left people “with the firm conviction he would be our next U.S. Senator.” He also noted Lincoln had a much larger crowd. His views might have been a bit biased as he was a staunch Lincoln supporter and a good friend of his former Danville law partner, Ward Hill Lamon.
On election day Lincoln won the popular vote in Illinois but failed to send enough electors to the state legislature to elect him. Kilpatrick was disappointed in Lincoln’s failed election but noted he had laid the ground work with his debates for better results in the future.
Kilpatrick was successful in the courtship of Mary Cole. They were married on Jan. 21, 1859. They parted more than 49 years later when he passed away in 1908. She joined him in 1910 when she was laid to rest beside him in Spring Hill Cemetery.
James Kilpatrick was a veteran of the 125th Illinois Infantry. He joined it to fight in the Civil War in 1862. He did not publish or edit a newspaper when he returned, but thanks to his Vermilion County Press there is an excellent local record of Lincoln’s failed run for the U.S. Senate in 1858 and his successful election as President in 1860.
The balcony Lincoln spoke from 164 years ago can still be seen on Doctor Fithian’s home, now the Vermilion County Museum.
