A young girl looks in the open door of Glen Erin School as she learns about education in the 1800s. The last school bell rang in the small log structure 102 years ago. The picturesque citadel of learning stands beside Lower French Creek Road near Custer, South Dakota. It was in French Creek that an 1874 gold discovery led to the Black Hills gold rush.
The school was built by Ed Walsh, James Doran and George Gundlalach in 1882. The men hewed the logs by hand and oxen transported them to the school site. The first school was held in the summer of that year. The Custer County Historical Society restored the school and added a new roof and entrance to protect the structure several years ago.
Not far from where Glen Erin School stands, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and his Seventh Cavalry camped for five days in 1874. The soldiers were on an exploring expedition and were accompanied by several civilians. Among the civilians were news correspondents and two “practical miners.” One of the miners, Horatio N. Ross, discovered gold on French Creek. News of the discovery was sent east by Custer and the gold rush soon commenced.
Two years after the Seventh Cavalry camped near where Glen Erin School was built, a battle was fought with the Sioux and other Native American tribes near the Little Big Horn River in Montana. Col. Custer was defeated and he and hundreds of his men were killed in the conflict. No men from Vermilion County were in the fight but John R. Colwell from nearby Champaign County was a private in Company L of the 7th. Fortunately for him he was ill the day the battle took place and he was spared the fate of many of his comrades
It was the discovery of gold that increased the population creating a need for Glen Erin School. In 1870 the population of the part of the Dakota Territory that became South Dakota was estimated at 11,776. By 1880, that number had increased to 98,268. People had flooded the Black Hills that were sacred to and owned by the Sioux Nation. The United States reclaimed the land from the Sioux with the controversial Act of Feb. 28, 1877. That Act has now been negated by the United States Supreme Court.
Education has always been important to the people of America. As the nation expanded from east to west, schools were among the first buildings to be constructed. Before schools were built, classes were held in churches and other available structures. Pioneer educators also traveled from home to home tutoring students in rural areas before a house of learning was constructed.
Abraham Lincoln certainly realized the importance of education. When he was 23 years old, the future president stated, “I view it (education) as the most important subject we as a people can be engaged in.” This view was probably shared by the men who spent long days hewing logs by hand and constructing Glen Erin School.
A resident who was familiar with Glen Erin School said it was not unusual to see visitors at the historic little structure, but he noted he was concerned about its future. It has deteriorated in recent years he said. I was informed it is no longer under the care of the Custer County Historic Society.
When the young lady who was looking in the door at the school was asked how she would have liked to have attended Glen Erin, she replied, “It would have been different,” with a nine-year-old’s bright smile. It certainly would have been different from her modern school. But the mission would have been the same. Education.
The logs Ed, James and George transformed into a house of learning a 142 years ago are still sound. Glen Erin stands ready to welcome visitors, just as it has done for more than a century.
