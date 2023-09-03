“A friend of Abraham Lincoln is dying,” the Danville Morning Press stated on Jan. 16, 1916. I received the article with a note stating it was interesting. That was certainly true.
The story was written by a reporter who had interviewed Andrew Lewis Fillinger in Danville. Fillinger was 91 years old and in ill health at the time. The article noted he was at “death’s door.” The former Springfield resident was born in Virginia on Jan. 24, 1824, and would soon celebrate his 92nd birthday. He was described as a little man with grey eyes, a shuffling gait, stooped shoulders and a massive gray beard.
The Press article stated Fillinger was an “associate of the Great Emancipator.” It also noted the two had discussed remodeling Lincoln’s Springfield home after his last term as President expired. The reporter observed Fillinger was once a leading contractor in Springfield.
The article stated the remodeling conversation took place when Lincoln returned to Springfield three months before he was assassinated. Historical records document Lincoln never came back to Springfield after he was elected until his body was returned in 1865.
That does not mean Andrew Fillinger did not know Lincoln, or perhaps discuss carpentry with him at some time. Fillinger was in Springfield for years at the same time as Lincoln. He married Mary E. Boyce in Sangamon County in 1854. The Springfield city directory notes he was a carpenter and lived on Monroe Street between 10th and 11th streets. Lincoln lived at 8th and Jackson Street.
Lincoln moved to Springfield in 1837. Fillinger was probably there before his marriage to Mary Boyce in April of 1854. In 1850, the capitol city had a population of only 4,500 people. In 1840 it was about half that size. Fillinger might very well have been acquainted with Lincoln.
He came to Danville after the Civil War and the city directories record he was a carpenter. In 1870 he lived in the city with his wife and four children. His wife Mary died in 1897 and in 1889 he was living with his daughter Maude at 611W. Harrison St.
In 1916 when the Press article was written Fillinger was referred to as “Uncle Andy” by the writer. It was noted many things occurred to “ruin his career” as a builder and now he was a resident of the County Home. The long article gave glowing accounts of his accomplishments in Springfield and his association with Lincoln. Perhaps facts and fiction were mixed in the memory of an ill, aged man. In any event, Uncle Andy had a headline in the Danville Morning Press in that long ago January.
He joined his wife Mary in death on June 29, 1917, and was laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. A man reported to have been a “friend of Abe Lincoln.”
