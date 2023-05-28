The fellow was fishing in the Salt Fork River not far downstream from where Stony Creek adds a few gallons of water to give the old river a little muscle. Old salty needed the help late last summer because it was struggling from a stretch of dry weather.
He stopped and shared a spot on the log like folks sometimes do along the river. He was a young fellow of about 50 from a neighboring county, but he said he preferred Vermilion because of its natural beauty. He was surprised because he had found a few pieces of coal in the water where he was casting for bass. There is a small vein of coal near the Salt Fork that occasionally donates a few pieces to the river when it floods. He had also found part of an old computer but that didn’t seem to surprise him. He had judiciously deposited it on the river bank.
After a little more conversation he waded into the water and headed back up steam on his quest for bass.
It seems many people forget the contribution coal made to the nation in years past now that it has been cast as a demon. There was a time in Vermilion County when it was king, and was referred to by some as black gold.
A. C. Daniel, known as the father of underground mining in the county, came in 1857 and made his fortune in mining, Mike Kelly arrived shortly after Daniels did, and by 1903 he was reported to be the largest individual mine owner in Illinois. His mines had as many as 2700 employees at one time. He also owned hundreds of homes available for miners for rent; Kelly also operated five company stores. Mike Kelly sold his mine holdings for a reported $3 million in 1903. Those dollars would equal more than $100 million in 2023. It was quite an accomplishment for the man who came from Ireland and started business with a few cents.
There were complaints from people about mine owner rental housing and company stores. Both were accused of over charging employees. It was also reported credit extended by the stores had an exorbitant interest charge. Mildred J. Hamick lived in one of the mine owned houses. She noted, miners were expected to trade at company stores and prices were always higher. She recalled, “Many times there was little left, if anything, of the paycheck.”
Labor problems between mine owners and employees inspired mine operator J. G. Hammond to explore surface mining. This involved removing the overburden of coal with surface machines rather than tunneling to reach it. Hammond contacted brothers William G. and John G. Hartshorn and they came to Vermilion County in the 1890s. William G. Hartshorn and Grant Holmes designed a successful excavating machine and it was built by the Marion Power Shovel Company. The power shovel ushered in successful strip mining in the county.
Coal had a long run in Vermilion County and spurred economic and population growth. Production increased per year as mines became more modernized. Along the way there were deadly accidents, strikes and confrontations between labor and management. Labor unions were organized and wages and safety improved. The government also became more stringent about safety measures.
Mining was a dangerous operation, but miners had their lighter moments. Glen Bridgman, a lifetime miner I interviewed, commented on one of those moments. He was delivering the mine pay to the paymaster. He said, “The bag contained 649 silver dollar, and George (George Lane, mine superintendent) told me to hold it up over my head, which I did. He said now you can say you held up the payroll of the Consolidated Coal Co.” The payroll was for 92 men for a two week period but many of the men only worked part time. Bridgman said, “It was when work was slow and they were glad to get what they did, times were hard then.”
A tremendous coal reserve still rests under Vermilion County. Only time will tell if it will ever release its energy, but in the present, a few bits of that reserve provided a surprise for a fisherman on the Salt Fork River.
