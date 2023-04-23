It was a nice day so I took the three grandchildren for a hike on the newly opened Kickapoo Rail Trail bridge. It was an opportunity for them to learn a little history and enjoy the view from the preserved bridge spanning the Middle Fork River. The 5, 8, and 11 year old listened as I told them about the salt works that once existed near the bridge and the state road Lincoln once traveled on a short distance away. The history lesson was brief and then they were curious about what we would do next.
I told them we were going to Kickapoo State Park where we would find a picnic table and they could drink their chocolate milk and eat their doughnuts. The 5 year old was quick to point out we had no pastry. I told him we would get the doughnuts off the doughnut tree at the park. The 11 year old is the oracle of the trio, and he informed his siblings doughnut trees do not exist. We will see I told them.
It was clear they were a little bored so I suggested they should see how many wild animals they could spot. “You mean like wolves,” the five year old chimed in. “Wolves would be excellent,” I answered. “And eagles,” his 8 year old sister suggested. Those would also be fine I told her as we walked the trail back to the car.
“What do we get for each animal,” the 11 year old enquired. “Points, ” I told him, “your mother always got points for this type of thing.” He observed money would be better than points. The 5 year old, who had evidently been listening as he drug half a tree along the trail, immediately suggested a dollar. To him a dollar was the currency of the world.
The rules for wild animal spotting were worked out as we hiked. The three would share equally in any monetary award, if there was one, and all wild animals had to be clearly identified. The area where the spotting would be done was the loop road in Kickapoo.
We were nearing the car when the eleven year old exclaimed he saw a large brown animal running through the woods. Did anyone else see it, I asked. The 5 year old was quick to validate the sighting, so I found a notepad when we reached the car and wrote down one mystery animal. We were on the road near the park when my granddaughter saw a red tailed hawk. The three were adamant it should be counted.
“Look at all those squirrels,” the 5 year old exclaimed as we drove near the pavilion on the loop road in Kickapoo. “Count’ em,” the oracle directed, as I observed what looked like a squirrel parade heading for the woods. Don’t count the same squirrel twice I warned as fingers were going up on their hands.
We were nearly past squirrel haven when my granddaughter spotted a red fox sitting by the road in Allhands Cemetery. The list on the notepad was exceeding my expectations by the time we reached a picnic table near Peelman Pond. I told the three to look for fish in the pond while I searched for a doughnut tree.
When the doughnuts and chocolate milk were laid out on the table they returned with the news they had spotted a turtle sleeping on a log in the pond. “You can see him,” the 5 year old told me, “he is still there.” “Count him,” said the oracle.
“You did find the doughnuts,” the trusting 5 year old happily exclaimed as he dutifully tried to remove the muck of the pond from his hands with a napkin. “They came from Casey’s, probably,” the oracle commented. He shattered the myth of the doughnut tree with a few words.
When they had finished their refreshments I was invited to view the sleeping turtle. Sure enough, it was still there. It was apparent the sleeping turtle was actually in eternal rest on the log. When the trio discovered this, I learned a dead turtle was much more interesting than a live one. The oracle found a large stick and was able to dislodge the corpse from the log and drag it nearly to the edge of the pond.
“It smells,” my granddaughter announced as she backed away from the scene. “It still counts,” the eleven year old concluded as he left his stick by the water and we walked back to the car. They helped clear the table and put the trash in a bag.
It’s time to finish the circle drive I told the two who had helped clear the table. The youngest member of the trio was by the pond where he was attempting to do a forensic examination on the dead turtle by standing in the mud and using a stick. When my granddaughter, who is usually his minder, had partially cleaned his shoes and retrieved him, we continued on the circuit.
There was evidently high water running across the road ahead because the gate was closed on circle drive. We were forced to return through squirrel haven. When the final tally was made, they had spotted a mystery animal, red tailed hawk, two foxes, one dead turtle and 14 squirrels.
“You bribed them,” their mother said when I informed her of the excursion. I don’t think so, it was one of those golden days of childhood when children learn a little history and realize things have value. Even a mystery animal and a dead pond turtle.
