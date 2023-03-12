Vermilion County pioneer James Clyman’s name still makes the news on rare occasions.
It was noted in a California newspaper Clyman’s old home there sold in 2022. That is 230 years after he was born in Pennsylvania in 1792. He lived an adventurous life before he settled in California.
Clyman was a surveyor, pathfinder and adventurer. He and his friend Dan Beckwith did a lot of surveying in Vermilion County. Danville is named for Beckwith and his surveying tools are on display at the Vermilion County Museum. The two surveyors also operated a small store on Danville’s West Main Street when the village was born in 1827.
Clyman purchased land from the government in Vermilion County in the late 1820s, but he wasn’t someone who stayed in one place for long. Before he surveyed the Hubbard Trail to create a road from Vincennes to Chicago, he had already been to the Rocky Mountains with others who became well-known mountain men. Among them was Jedidiah Smith, whom Clyman sewed back together after he was mauled by a grizzly bear. Smith survived, but had to wear his hair long to cover the scars of a reattached ear.
Clyman also escorted wagon trains over the Oregon Trail. On Oct. 17, 1844, he sent a letter to his friend Hiram Ross from Williamette Falls, Oregon. He noted it took 151 days to make the trip there from Independence, Missouri. He observed that was a longer period of time than it took the wagon train he accompanied the previous year.
Rain had caused delays during the first part of Clyman’s trek on the trail but it did not continue. “The last thousand miles no interruption from the Indians took place, nor did even a shower fall to settle the dust,” he wrote. When he arrived he found the settlement there “in good and prosperous condition.” The wagon train he accompanied in 1844 was smaller than the one he led in 1843. He noted another train would be arriving in about a week.
It was interesting the way Clyman sent the letter back east. He gave it to Edward Perkins who was going to sail on the Columbia, a sailing vessel that had been held at the coast for some time by the prevailing winds. Clyman noted the Columbia was going to the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii) and eventually to “Boston or some other port in the States.” Perkins was exploring the islands. The letter did make it back to the States and was printed in newspapers.
After several adventurous decades of life as a pioneer, explorer, veteran of several wars, and path finder, Clyman settled in California. He died there in 1881 at the age of 89. His letters and diaries are a valuable resource for historians. His former home in California sold in 2022 for more than two million dollars.
