The only name in the book was written inside the back cover. Miss Gertie May Byrn was inscribed there with the address New Salisbury, Ind. The date by the name was March 26, 1908. The signature and date were written in a fine hand with a lead pencil.
The orphan was with a number of other tattered books at a library sale several years ago. It was well worth a few cents to discover the games of a century ago. When I picked it up I speculated on how many hands had handled the book through the years.
It was titled “Children’s Games” and was published in 1903. The years were not kind to the little volume. The glue that once held the pages to the spine had become dry long ago and the pages sought their freedom from the bonding. Once that was accomplished, many of them freed themselves from the thread that bound them. Still, they all appeared to have been satisfied to remain between the two worn hard covers of the book. There are more than a hundred games defined on the 128 pages as well as a number of tricks and puzzles.
The first game listed was Twirler the Trencher and the last was Forfeits. There were a few names known through the years, among them Musical Chairs, Fox and Geese, Simon Says and Blind Man’s Buff. The latter dates back many centuries and is also known as Blind Man’s Bluff.
Some of the games were thought provoking for the young gamesters. Among them was Traveler’s Alphabet, where participants worked their way through the 26 letters. Another was Schoolmaster, where children would correctly answer questions or pay a forfeit.
The only game circled with a lead pencil in the index was Lubin Loo on page 102. That number was also circled on the page with the game, but in ink. The second verse of the Lubin Loo song seemed a bit familiar, it brought to mind the Hokey Pokey of later years. Perhaps it was a contributor.
How did the little book make its way more than 200 miles to Danville? Perhaps the girl whose name was in it brought it to the city. I found in Ancestry a Gertrude May Byrn was born Jan. 18, 1893, in New Salisbury, Ind. She married James Douglas Carr there on May 11, 1911. At some time they came to Vermilion County. The young girl who signed the book died at the age of 85. She and her husband were both laid to rest in Vermilion County’s Oak Hill Cemetery.
The veteran book of days gone by now has a new home at the Vermilion County Museum where perhaps some of the games of the past may be introduced to children on their educational school tours.
