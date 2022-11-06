The first cool weather of the season reminded me of a story Fred Vinson related of a country store he worked in when he was a youth.
Fred was born in 1879, so he lived in an age when a crossroads emporium was still a viable business.
There were no automobiles, no hard roads for them to travel on and no chain stores.
Fred had a lot of memories of the California Ridge in the county. He referred to it as the Ridge and pointed out it was Vinson territory.
He recalled the store he worked in was a little drafty, or in his words, a skinny cat might have squeezed inside through a crack. This made heating the enterprise a major challenge.
One of Fred’s tasks was to see that the fire in the one stove that heated the shotgun building did its job.
Fortunately for him, that was before coal fell into disrepute, so he was able to use Vermilion County’s black gold as a heating source without endangering the world.
He recalled the challenge was knowing how much coal to put in the stove of a night to assure it would still have live coals in the morning. He had a lasting memory of the first time he “banked” the stove at closing time.
One evening the owner, whom Fred described as an elderly man, had to leave early and he left young Vinson to lock up for the first time. He told him to put a couple of lumps of coal in the stove before he left.
Fred recalled he felt a little pumped up at all that responsibility. The store didn’t have a regular closing time, it just closed when the last customer, or regular who was roosting on the counter, left.
He remembered there were a few regulars on hand working hard at solving all the world’s problems and he waited patiently on them to leave.
Most of them did, but a couple lingered. Then one of them asked if he was going to fire the stove for the night. He replied in the affirmative and was a little surprised when the men offered their advice on how to do that.
They told the young storekeeper the important thing was to use lots of coal. They stressed on a cold night like the one they were facing, it would probably be impossible to keep the fire going. They suggested the only way to do that was to load that old stove up with coal.
Fred, not wanting to have a disaster on his first time in charge, took the sage advice and piled the coal in the stove. He and the regulars walked out and he locked the door, thinking job well done.
When he went to work the next morning, the store owner met him at the door, not in the best of moods. His first question was, how much coal did you put in that stove? Fred’s answer was, all I could. Then his employer informed him he had been up most of the night watching the fire. He also told his young assistant it was fortunate one of his customers stopped by his home and told him he noticed his stove was glowing red and he had better go and check on it right away.
The customer was one of the men who had instructed Fred on how to bank the stove for the night. The man evidently wanted to have a little fun at Fred’s expense, but he didn’t want to burn the store down. When the facts were known, Fred was once again in good standing with his employer, who told him to never, ever, listen to one of those idlers who winter in the store.
Fred Vinson had a lot of memories of Newtown and that is probably where the store was located.
He was an astute observer of the changing world he lived in for 87 years. We shared an interest in the old country stores that provided the necessities to people and made scattered rural farms a community.
Activities there also added a little humor to life.
