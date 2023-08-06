In October of 1956 General Motors introduced America to a car that would become a classic. The iconic ‘57 Chevrolet. In the eyes of its admirers, comparing that Chevy to its competitors was akin to comparing Danville’s Fischer Theater to one of the local drive-ins. Both were royalty.
When new automobile models were unveiled back then it was with great fanfare. Some dealers would rent giant spotlights and the beams of light could be seen from miles away as they pierced the sky. In the 1950s, many villages in Vermilion County still had automobile dealerships, and when the new models came, it was an occasion.
My friends and I went to Barkman’s on North Street in Danville to admire the new Chevrolets a few days after they were unveiled. The sticker price was more than $2,000, well beyond the reach of high school students whose part time jobs paid less than a dollar an hour. But still, they could dream as they kicked tires and left hand prints on the shimmering skin of one of the sleek cars in the show room.
A helpful salesman was assisting a prospective buyer who was interested in a new Chevy. He started the engine and it ran smooth as silk. When he exited the car, one of my friends asked if he could give it a try, the man smiled and handed him the keys. They hardly touched his hand before the salesman removed them. He did allow us to sit in the car and admire the fabulous interior. We were invited to come back when we graduated and were fully employed.
In the spring of ‘57 when I graduated from high school a number of automobile agencies were in business in Danville. At Smythe Motors on North Vermilion a new Desoto could be purchased. On the same street Glen T. Smith was a Chrysler/Plymouth dealer. Wynn Brothers were selling Nash autos on West Fairchild. A new Cadillac or Oldsmobile could be bought at Taylor Brothers on South Hazel. Danville Lincoln-Mercury was located at the corner of South and Hazel and Noble Motor Co. was a Ford dealer on West main. On North Street near Barkman Chevrolet, McAleer Buick was selling new Dynaflow Buicks. All the dealers also offered used cars.
Howard Koehn, a family friend, owned Koehn Motors at 319 N. Vermilion St. It was the Dodge dealership where my father bought his cars. Howard will treat you right, he told me as I prepared to purchase a car to replace the World War II surplus jeep I had driven during my high school years. My older brother Harold had given it to me to drive long before I was old enough to have a license. “Don’t take it to town,” was the only cautionary advice he offered when he made the gift.
So it wasn’t a sleek new ‘57 Chevy that replaced the jeep, but a hundred dollar 1949 green Dodge sedan with fluid drive. It had truly been owned by an elderly couple who had given it tender care. The Dodge did have a full tank of 30 cent a gallon gas. That reduced the price by about five dollars. “She will be reliable,” Howard told me when we sealed the deal, and the car was just that for several years. My cousin Bob perhaps gave the best description of the car. “It’s just kind of homely looking,” he observed.
There was an auto dealer in Danville with a heart of gold when it came to young people in the 1950s. It was Patsy’s Auto Sales at 1100 E. Main St. The business was owned by Pat Weindrop and advertised as being the city’s largest used car dealer. That was probably true.
At Patsy’s a teen with a drivers license and not much more was allowed to take a test drive in one of the many machines that sparkled on the used car lot. But that was not the best thing about the dealership. For that rare special occasion, Patsy’s would lend a late model car to a young friend to keep overnight for an event. This courtesy even extended to a friend of a friend if that first friend was in good standing at the dealership. When the keys were handed out they were accompanied by a little advice, including no drag racing and have the gas tank full when the car is returned.
They weren’t ‘57 Chevy’s but those cars from Patsy’s were special and they elevated the esteem of many young drivers in that long ago decade. At least for one night.
