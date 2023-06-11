A poll made its way through the news media recently stating that only about 40 percent of the people polled were proud of America.
I thought of that poll as I visited Edward Wilson’s grave on Memorial Day. More than 200 years ago he became a patriot when he fought in the War of 1812. Less than 10 million people reportedly lived in the United States then. Polling was in the future at that time, but when the youthful nation needed patriots in 1812, history notes they were not in short supply.
It was peaceful there in the sun dappled Pioneer Cemetery where Wilson rests. The only sound was the hum of traffic passing by on Interstate 74 a short distance away.
Free people traveling where ever they wanted in a nation where freedom reigns. A couple of people walked back the trail to the cemetery from the nearby Salt Kettle Rest Area. They were on their way home to Ohio, they said. They read the informative sign, took a couple pictures and left.
The small flag by Wilson’s grave moved a bit as a warm breeze passed by. There were only 15 stars on the flag when he fought under it in 1814 at the Battle of North Point. That was part of the Battle of Baltimore where Francis Scott Key wrote what became the National Anthem. Wilson was a volunteer in the Maryland Militia.
That 2023 poll on patriotism was reportedly based on answers received from 1,019 people. The results are probably accurate for the people polled, but does the result really reflect the American spirit? The outpouring of pride and remembrance for veterans exhibited on Memorial Day suggests it might not.
It was a privilege a few days before Memorial Day to watch Boy Scout Troop 224 and Cub Scout Troop 224 from Oakwood decorate veterans’ graves in the Oakwood Cemetery. Under the direction of their leaders and volunteers they placed flags on every veteran’s grave. When they were through, every row of stones was walked again to make certain no veteran was missed. The same thing happened all across the nation as various groups and organizations placed flags and wreaths on veterans’ graves.
A true test of a nation’s patriotism and resolve occurs when people respond to a threat to their freedom and way of life. For more than 200 years the people of the United States have exhibited an abundance of both when the need arises. From the Revolutionary War to the present, the American spirit has never been lacking when needed.
When the nation was attacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, there was a tremendous outpouring of patriotism. No poll was needed to gauge it; that is what Americans do in crisis, they come together. The same thing happened after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. In the years following that attack, until the end of World War II, no nation on earth was more united and patriotic than the United States.
Since its founding, the nation has always been a work in progress. The goal should always be to make tomorrow better than today for all inhabitants of the nation. To that end, citizens enjoy freedoms that exist in few other places. Those freedoms have been preserved by those who were willing to risk losing all their tomorrows defending them.
Edward Wilson was one of those men. He survived the War of 1812 and came to Vermilion County where he was a successful farmer. He was laid to rest on his own land in what is now the Pioneer Cemetery in 1840. There were 26 stars on the flag then, 50 stars are on the one that stands by his grave this year.
The American spirit is alive and well across this land. It is a sleeping giant that rises up in time of need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.